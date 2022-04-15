Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Vettel's Australia F1 crashes "not normal" – Aston Martin Next / Video: How Ferrari started winning in F1
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Alpine planning “significant” F1 upgrade for Imola

Alpine Formula 1 boss Otmar Szafnauer says that the team is planning a “significant” aero upgrade for the upcoming Emilia Romagna GP at Imola.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alpine planning “significant” F1 upgrade for Imola

Ferrari has indicated that it will hold back on developments for its local race because of the added complication of it being a sprint weekend, with the restrictions on Friday practice running that entails.

However Szafnauer says that his team is sticking to the traditional schedule of using the first European race to introduce new parts.

"We're going to bring some upgrades to Imola, that's for sure,” he said. “I wouldn't be surprised if everyone brings upgrade to Imola, it seems in my 25 years of doing this, for whatever reason, the first European races are where everyone plans their upgrade.

“It used to be Barcelona, now it's Imola. But it's the fourth race as well. So around the fourth/fifth race, everyone brings upgrades, so we too will be bringing some. It's all aero.”

Alpine showed the pace to be at the front of the midfield in Australia

Alpine showed the pace to be at the front of the midfield in Australia

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Szafnauer hinted that the changes will focus on one area, which is believed to be the floor: "It's the bit that makes the biggest difference. That's the bit that's changing. It's not a bit of everything. And it should be significant."

He believes that Alpine’s good form in Saudi Arabia and Australia, where Fernando Alonso was in the fight for pole before his engine issue, bodes well for Imola.

"[Melbourne] has characteristics that other circuits have too, so we will be quick in other places," he explained.

"Our car is strong in some areas, and it's not weak in anything, but it's less strong than others. And this circuit and Saudi were pretty good. I think [Imola] will be a good track for us.

"It's anybody's midfield, to be the best of the midfield. So we're planning to be that team. And we'll work hard to make sure that we are."

Szafnauer agreed that F1's budget cap will make it harder for Mercedes, which has yet to finish higher than third, to resolve its current issues, potentially giving an Alpine a chance to compete with the Brackley team as the season goes on.

“In the past, they would have the money to throw at it, and the resource to throw at it. So now maybe one of the limiting factors for them to be able to throw their big resources of money at it, is the budget cap," he added.

“So, I think that the budget cap helps, too. And I think rightfully so, it's the same for everybody, so let's not change it."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Vettel's Australia F1 crashes "not normal" – Aston Martin
Previous article

Vettel's Australia F1 crashes "not normal" – Aston Martin
Next article

Video: How Ferrari started winning in F1

Video: How Ferrari started winning in F1
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.