Aston Martin poised for decision over £200m Stroll bid

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
286 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
300 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin poised for decision over £200m Stroll bid

shares
comments
Aston Martin poised for decision over £200m Stroll bid
By:
Jan 30, 2020, 8:35 PM

Racing Point Formula 1 team owner Lawrence Stroll could be announced as a major investor in Aston Martin as early as Friday, if his bid to buy a stake in the troubled sportscar marque is successful, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The billionaire Canadian businessman faces strong competition from Chinese motor manufacturer Geely, however, which is also keen to acquire a shareholding in the iconic British sportscar brand.

According to the FT the two rival bids are to be considered at board meeting on Thursday evening. Both interested parties are said to be willing to pay £200m for a 20% stake in the company, and would be able to pump some money in immediately while the details are finalised.

Aston Martin is in urgent need of extra funding. Its share price has fallen and profits have been squeezed since an initial public offering in October 2018, which was described by one analyst as “an abject failure”. It recently issued a profits warning, stating that its final 2019 numbers would be worse than had been anticipated.

Read Also:

The company confirmed that it “remains in discussions with potential strategic investors, which may or may not involve an equity investment into the company.”

The FT says that the decision on which investor to go with could be swayed by what else they can bring to the table.

Geely already owns or has significant stakes in car brands Lotus, Proton and Volvo, has an obvious interest in technical partnerships across its brands. Stroll has very strong motorsport and fashion business connections, with an Aston Martin link to his Racing Point team having been mooted some weeks ago.

Aston Martin is also currently title sponsor of the Red Bull Racing F1 team.

Related video

Next article
Vettel/Leclerc rivalry an "advantage" for Ferrari - Binotto

Previous article

Vettel/Leclerc rivalry an "advantage" for Ferrari - Binotto
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin poised for decision over £200m Stroll bid

1h
2
WRC

Tanak escapes massive crash in Monte Carlo rally

3
Supercars

Shakedown ban on new Supercars shocks

4
Supercars

Heimgartner targeting first Supercars win in 2020

5
Supercars

BP replaces Shell as Supercars fuel supplier

Latest videos

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator 03:19
Formula 1

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79 03:51
Formula 1

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79

The teams that need to improve in 2020 08:54
Formula 1

The teams that need to improve in 2020

Looking back on the Williams FW14B 03:17
Formula 1

Looking back on the Williams FW14B

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

Latest news

Aston Martin poised for decision over £200m Stroll bid
F1

Aston Martin poised for decision over £200m Stroll bid

Vettel/Leclerc rivalry an "advantage" for Ferrari - Binotto
F1

Vettel/Leclerc rivalry an "advantage" for Ferrari - Binotto

Why Ferrari hasn't lost faith in Vettel
F1

Why Ferrari hasn't lost faith in Vettel

Hamilton, Mercedes dismiss F1 future rumours
F1

Hamilton, Mercedes dismiss F1 future rumours

FIA ready to take "any action" as coronavirus fears grow
F1

FIA ready to take "any action" as coronavirus fears grow

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.