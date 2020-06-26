Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
153 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

shares
comments
F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism
By:
Jun 26, 2020, 6:04 PM

Formula 1 has moved to distance itself from former supremo Bernie Ecclestone’s recent comments on racism, saying they have “no place” in either the sport or society.

Ecclestone, 89, was at the helm of F1 for 40 years prior to his exit in January 2017 following the takeover of the sport by Liberty Media, when he received an honorary title as ‘Chairman Emeritus’. Amid ongoing anti-racism protests around the globe and a greater focus on equality within society, F1 has announced plans for a new campaign to improve diversity within the sport. 

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has also launched his own commission to aid the push for diversity and encourage “real, tangible and measurable change”.

In an interview with CNN this week, Ecclestone said that while Hamilton’s campaign was “wonderful”, he did not think “it's going to do anything bad or good for Formula 1.” 

Ecclestone went on to say that “in lots of cases, black people are more racist than what white people are”.

He also condemned the removal of statues of slave traders such as Edward Colston in Bristol during the protests.

Read Also:

In a statement issued by F1 on Friday night, the series discredited Ecclestone’s comments, and revealed his honorary title has now expired. 

“At a time when unity is needed to tackle racism and inequality, we completely disagree with Bernie Ecclestone’s comments that have no place in Formula 1 or society,” the statement reads. “Mr. Ecclestone has played no role in Formula 1 since he left our organisation in 2017, his title Chairman Emeritus, being honorific, expired in January 2020.” 

It marks the first public move from F1 to distance itself from comments made by Ecclestone since the end of his tenure running the sport in 2017, when he was replaced by current CEO and chairman Chase Carey.

CNN challenged Ecclestone when he made the comments, and reported he was “unable to provide any concrete evidence for the baseless claim beyond saying that he had ‘noticed’ it over the years.”

F1’s new ‘We Race as One’ campaign has support from all 10 teams, and is set to play a significant part in its branding and messaging through the 2020 season.

Next article
Tents, awnings to replace motorhomes in Austrian GP paddock

Previous article

Tents, awnings to replace motorhomes in Austrian GP paddock

trending Today

Supercars explains 2021 backflip
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars explains 2021 backflip

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

Indy 500 fan capacity to be approximately halved
IndyCar / IndyCar
2h

Indy 500 fan capacity to be approximately halved

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

Latest news

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

Tents, awnings to replace motorhomes in Austrian GP paddock
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Tents, awnings to replace motorhomes in Austrian GP paddock

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars explains 2021 backflip

2
Formula 1

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

3
IndyCar

Indy 500 fan capacity to be approximately halved

2h
4
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

5
Formula 1

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

1h

Latest videos

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP

Latest news

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism
Formula 1

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

Tents, awnings to replace motorhomes in Austrian GP paddock
Formula 1

Tents, awnings to replace motorhomes in Austrian GP paddock

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day
Formula 1

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

Renault plans triple upgrade package for Austrian GP
Formula 1

Renault plans triple upgrade package for Austrian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.