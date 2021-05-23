Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco Next / Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

By:

Valtteri Bottas was left ruing a “big mistake” by his Mercedes Formula 1 team after being forced to retire from Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix while running second.

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

Bottas had hoped to take the fight to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Monaco after seeing polesitter Charles Leclerc fail to start, promoting the Mercedes driver to second for lights out.

Bottas maintained the position after Verstappen defended well at Turn 1, opening up a five-second gap over the Finn through the opening stint.

But when Mercedes brought Bottas into the pits at the end of lap 30 to fit the hard compound tyre, an issue meant the team was unable to get the front-right tyre off his car.

Despite numerous attempts by the Mercedes pit crew, the problem ultimately forced to team to tell Bottas to switch his car off and retire from the race.

Mercedes confirmed that “the wheel nut machined onto the axle and couldn’t be removed” at the pit stop.

“I don't know what happened in the pitstop to be honest, I don't know yet if it was human error or a technical issue,” Bottas said in the TV pen following his retirement.

“But in any case, we need to learn from it. It's a big mistake by us and it should not happen.”

Read Also:

Bottas felt he was in the position to be able to fight Verstappen for the race victory, only for the retirement to cost Mercedes the lead of the constructors’ championship.

“I think otherwise we could have fought for the win,” Bottas said.

“Red Bull and Max, they were really quick, so it would have been difficult, but at least we could have gotten a second place today with good points but we lost them.

“Max was quick and I think they managed to get the soft tyre to last a bit longer in the first stint. and once you get onto the hard tyre there's not much happening.

“I don't know. We'll never know if we could have challenged or not.”

It marked Bottas’ second retirement in the opening five races of the season, and saw him slip to fourth in the drivers’ championship behind McLaren’s Lando Norris.

shares
comments
Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

Previous article

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

Next article

Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"

Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

3h
2
World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Redding dominates as Rea and Gerloff clash

3h
3
NASCAR Truck

Todd Gilliland wins inaugural Truck race at COTA and 50k bonus

20h
4
IndyCar

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55

1h
5
IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon P1, Power and De Silvestro not yet qualified

17h
Latest news
Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari
Formula 1

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari

7m
Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"
Formula 1

Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"

33m
Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement
Formula 1

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

1h
Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

1h
Monaco GP: Verstappen wins as Hamilton finishes seventh
Formula 1

Monaco GP: Verstappen wins as Hamilton finishes seventh

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ferrari 00:35
Formula 1
6h

Formula 1: Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco 04:31
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco 00:41
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do? 06:10
Formula 1
May 21, 2021

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do?

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari Monaco GP
Formula 1

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari

Leclerc: Failing to start in Monaco "difficult to take" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Failing to start in Monaco "difficult to take"

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
6h
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021

Trending Today

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris

Hamilton: Win out of reach after Monaco qualifying "disaster"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Win out of reach after Monaco qualifying "disaster"

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

Bautista unsure improved Honda ready to win races
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista unsure improved Honda ready to win races

Aragon WSBK: Redding dominates as Rea and Gerloff clash
World Superbike World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Redding dominates as Rea and Gerloff clash

Mazepin set to race under neutral flag after CAS ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin set to race under neutral flag after CAS ruling

Leclerc: Failing to start in Monaco "difficult to take"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Failing to start in Monaco "difficult to take"

Latest news

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc driveshaft issue may be unrelated to Q3 crash - Ferrari

Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Monaco F1 podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.