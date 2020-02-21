Formula 1
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing I / Testing report

Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 as first F1 2020 test ends

shares
comments
Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 as first F1 2020 test ends
By:
Feb 21, 2020, 5:15 PM

Valtteri Bottas ended the first week of Formula 1 pre-season testing quickest overall, completing a Mercedes 1-2 on the timesheets as his morning 1m15.732s lap proved unassailable.

During the first half of the day, Bottas hustled his C5-shod Mercedes to a time just three tenths shy of his pole time in qualifying last year, cementing a particularly ominous Mercedes advantage.

Lewis Hamilton took the reins of the W11 for the afternoon and, while his best effort was also set on the softest tyre in Pirelli’s range, the six-time champion was 0.784s off his teammate's benchmark.

The afternoon session added two further red flags to the morning’s tally of interruptions, and was paused just after half an hour of running when Kevin Magnussen took a trip to the wall at Turn 8.

Magnussen, having suffered a right-rear issue on only his fifth lap of the day, spun on the exit of the Barcelona circuit’s seventh corner and ended up in the subsequent wall. With too much presumed damage, the Haas driver did not return for the rest of the afternoon.

Daniel Ricciardo prompted the second red-flag period, stopping on the circuit on the run up to Turn 9 – Campsa – with an unspecified problem. Renault was able to get Ricciardo back out for the final hour of running, although the Australian’s particularly long run had been interrupted by the stoppage.

Read Also:

Ricciardo’s teammate Esteban Ocon completed the day third, as his morning time on the C4 tyre was beaten only by Hamilton in the afternoon’s running, but was ultimately 1.3s behind Bottas’s early pace.

Ocon and Ricciardo logged a total of 169 laps for Renault, the team’s highest total during the opening week of testing.

Lance Stroll continued to underline Racing Point’s impressive pace with a 1m17.338s - also on C4 tyres - completing 116 laps through the day, although his afternoon was dedicated to longer runs.

AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat was the next quickest, his best time also set on the C4 tyres, heading Antonio Giovinazzi – who was the most-travelled driver of the day, having done 152 laps of the circuit.

Ricciardo beat Max Verstappen’s best lap late on in the session, recovering from his stoppage and a late spin to sit seventh-fastest -  with his best time on the C3 rubber.

Gasly and Albon, taking over the AlphaTauri and Red Bull respectively for the afternoon session, completed the top 10.  

Sebastian Vettel overcame his morning halt to set 100 laps, albeit 13th-fastest, as Ferrari replaced his engine for the afternoon session.

Read Also:

Williams’ Nicholas Latifi also triggered a red flag during the first part of running, as his team detected an engine issue.  

The Canadian received a new power unit for the afternoon, and he managed to complete 72 laps overall, half a second down on Lando Norris – who was conducting long runs on C1 tyres.

Magnussen, after spinning out, remained rooted to the bottom of the timesheets.

Day 3 results

Pos. Driver Team Engine Time Laps
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1:15.732 65
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1:16.516 73
3 Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 1:17.102 76
4 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 1:17.338 116
5 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 1:17.427 62
6 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:17.469 152
7 Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 1:17.574 93
8 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1:17.636 86
9 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1:17.783 59
10 Alexander Albon Red Bull Honda 1:18.154 83
11 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault 1:18.274 76
12 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:18.380 48
13 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 1:18.384 100
14 Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1:18.454 49
15 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1:19.004 72
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:19.708 4

Next article
FIA says there's "no question" over DAS safety

Previous article

FIA says there's "no question" over DAS safety

Next article

Pirelli to test prototype tyre for Zandvoort banking

Pirelli to test prototype tyre for Zandvoort banking
