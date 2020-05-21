Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas, Ocon join Formula 1's Virtual GP grid

shares
comments
Bottas, Ocon join Formula 1's Virtual GP grid
By:
May 21, 2020, 9:04 AM

Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon will make their Formula 1 Esports debuts this weekend after being announced for the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix.

The Virtual Monaco Grand Prix will feature the highest number of F1 drivers since the series began, with eight members of the current grid set to join the field.

This includes Bottas and Ocon, both of whom have yet to make any formal esports appearances during the current break enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercedes F1 driver Bottas took delivery of a simulator rig earlier this month, but will now make his debut in the F1 Esports arena. The Finn will partner Esteban Gutierrez at Mercedes for the race.

Ocon has been involved in a number of events on the Gran Turismo Sport platform in recent weeks, working with Renault’s Esports partner, Team Vitality. The Frenchman will race alongside ex-Renault Formula E driver Nicolas Prost in the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 Esports regulars Alexander Albon, Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi and Lando Norris are all confirmed to return for the Monaco race, along with other stars from the sporting world.

Arsenal football player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will race with Norris at McLaren, while Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois joins Giovinazzi at Alfa Romeo.

International surfing star Kai Lenny and Latin American singer Luis Fonsi will also make their Virtual GP debuts.

“The Virtual Grand Prix series has proven to be a fantastic live spectacle with over 20m viewers to date, providing fans with some racing entertainment during these challenging times,” said F1 Esports chief Julian Tan.

“We are delighted to announce our strongest line-up of current F1 drivers alongside a star-studded list of global talent from the worlds of sport and entertainment, as we all stand together to put on great racing entertainment around the historic streets of Monaco, virtually.”

The Virtual Monaco Grand Prix takes place at 6pm BST on Sunday 24 May, lasting 39 laps, and will be broadcast across F1’s digital channels.

Both the F2 Virtual Racing and F1 Esports Pro Exhibition races will also run this weekend at Monaco, taking place before the Virtual Grand Prix.

Related video

Next article
Why Monaco rams home the reality of F1's hiatus

Previous article

Why Monaco rams home the reality of F1's hiatus
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Esports
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 driver market saga isn’t over yet - Grosjean

1h
2
Esports

Whincup flags virtual retirement

2h
3
Esports

Best of the banter – Supercars on the speedway

3h
4
Supercars

Australian legend Peter Brock loses his life

5
Formula 1

Why Monaco rams home the reality of F1's hiatus

36m

Latest videos

When Star Wars came to Monaco 03:11
Formula 1
3h

When Star Wars came to Monaco

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 2: Chief Designer 30:37
Formula 1

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 2: Chief Designer

Building The Greatest F1 Team | EPISODE 3: Sporting Director 20:01
Formula 1

Building The Greatest F1 Team | EPISODE 3: Sporting Director

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 1: Race Engineer 26:54
Formula 1

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 1: Race Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Mario Isola 34:01
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Mario Isola

Latest news

Bottas, Ocon join Formula 1's Virtual GP grid
F1

Bottas, Ocon join Formula 1's Virtual GP grid

Why Monaco rams home the reality of F1's hiatus
F1

Why Monaco rams home the reality of F1's hiatus

F1 driver market saga isn’t over yet - Grosjean
F1

F1 driver market saga isn’t over yet - Grosjean

Gallery: All of Niki Lauda's F1 cars
F1

Gallery: All of Niki Lauda's F1 cars

F1 ramps up Hockenheim talks after Silverstone setback
F1

F1 ramps up Hockenheim talks after Silverstone setback

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.