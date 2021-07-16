Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1 / British GP News

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1

By:
, Autosport.com Editor

Max Verstappen topped opening practice for Red Bull ahead of Formula 1's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, with McLaren's Lando Norris slotting into second place ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1

The F1 world championship leader's 1m27.035s set on the soft tyres gave him a comfortable advantage at the top of the times in the sole practice session before qualifying, as part of the new race weekend format with F1 running its first sprint qualifying race on Saturday.

Norris claimed second for McLaren, with his best lap set on the medium tyres, to leave him over seventh tenths of a second off Verstappen's leading effort.

Hamilton could only manage third despite switching to the soft tyres late on, trailing Norris by just 0.001s, as Mercedes debuted a series of F1 car updates at Silverstone.

First practice got underway in hot and sunny conditions at Silverstone, with all drivers taking to the track inside the opening couple of minutes of the session with only one hour of track time before qualifying in the evening.

Hamilton set the early pace with a 1m30.048s on his first push lap on the medium compound tyres, two tenths faster than Verstappen on the hard tyres, with both Mercedes drivers running planned upgrades for the first time.

After an initial run on the hards, both the Red Bull drivers switched to the mediums to see Verstappen set a new benchmark of 1m28.179s – over half a second faster than teammate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen went four tenths of a second quicker moments later, having complained of a drop in power over his team radio on a previous lap, before pitting to switch to the soft tyre running.

The Dutch driver put in a 1m27.035s on his first push lap on the softs to initially pull out over a second on teammate Perez, until McLaren's Norris slotted into second place but did stick to the medium rubber seven tenths back.

The majority of the teams left the switch to soft tyres to the final 15 minutes, including both Mercedes drivers, with Hamilton moving up to third place just 0.001s slower than Norris but a significant seventh tenths off Verstappen's best lap – resulting in a bemused reaction from the British driver.

Ferrari also left its soft tyre laps to the end of the session, to see Charles Leclerc move up to fourth place and push Bottas into fifth place for Mercedes.

After an mid-session spin at the exit of Village corner, Carlos Sainz ended the session strongly to take sixth place, with Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel taking seventh place ahead of the second Red Bull of Perez.

Daniel Ricciardo continued to see a significant margin between himself and McLaren teammate Norris, with the Australian driver only ninth fastest as Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10 for Alpine.

AlphaTauri pair Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda both had a low-key session in 11th and 12th respectively, ahead of Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi, with Fernando Alonso in 14th place.

Kimi Raikkonen took 15th for Alfa Romeo ahead of Nicholas Latifi in the Williams, Haas driver Mick Schumacher Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

With Nikita Mazepin in 19th place for Haas, George Russell ended the session the slowest driver, but the Williams driver did have his best lap time deleted for exceeding track limits and suffered a broken left mirror.

The F1 drivers and teams will now prepare for qualifying later today at 6pm local time, which will set the grid for the first-ever sprint qualifying race.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 23 1'27.035
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 26 1'27.814 0.779
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 30 1'27.815 0.780
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 26 1'27.828 0.793
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 30 1'27.897 0.862
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 25 1'27.923 0.888
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 23 1'28.062 1.027
8 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 25 1'28.163 1.128
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 28 1'28.211 1.176
10 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 24 1'28.415 1.380
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 28 1'28.449 1.414
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 29 1'28.600 1.565
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 26 1'28.827 1.792
14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 24 1'28.873 1.838
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 27 1'29.220 2.185
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 27 1'29.227 2.192
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 24 1'29.227 2.192
18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 21 1'29.597 2.562
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 23 1'29.808 2.773
20 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 29 1'29.857 2.822
View full results
shares
comments
Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

Previous article

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1

41 min
2
Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

3
Supercars

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

4
NASCAR Cup

Almirola to drive the No. 41 Ford this weekend in honor of Maurice Petty

5
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

7 h
Latest news
British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1
Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1

41m
Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

1 h
Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens

2 h
Where seconds count: How McLaren engineering has inspired Richard Mille timepieces
Formula 1

Where seconds count: How McLaren engineering has inspired Richard Mille timepieces

2 h
Gallery: F1 2022 car with teams' current liveries
Formula 1

Gallery: F1 2022 car with teams' current liveries

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Jonathan Noble gives his comments ahead of British GP 06:26
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Jonathan Noble gives his comments ahead of British GP

F1: McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19 00:33
Formula 1
4 h

F1: McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Formula 1: Vettel disagrees with giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat 00:51
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Vettel disagrees with giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat

Formula 1: Hamilton officially opens Motorsport UK's new HQ 00:45
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Hamilton officially opens Motorsport UK's new HQ

F1 Fast Facts: British GP 02:20
Formula 1
7 h

F1 Fast Facts: British GP

More from
Haydn Cobb
Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022
Video Inside
MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

Raikkonen takes blame for Portimao crash with Giovinazzi Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Raikkonen takes blame for Portimao crash with Giovinazzi

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Prime
FIA F3

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

Trending Today

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19
Supercars Supercars

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

Almirola to drive the No. 41 Ford this weekend in honor of Maurice Petty
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Almirola to drive the No. 41 Ford this weekend in honor of Maurice Petty

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
6 h
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021

Latest news

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens

Where seconds count: How McLaren engineering has inspired Richard Mille timepieces
Formula 1 Formula 1

Where seconds count: How McLaren engineering has inspired Richard Mille timepieces

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.