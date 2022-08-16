Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alfa Romeo: Reliability issues have "cost us a fortune" in F1 points Next / Ferrari's F1 2022 engine gains greatest for more than 25 years
Formula 1 News

Date set for 2023 Australian Grand Prix

A date has been set for the 2023 edition of the Australian Grand Prix.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Date set for 2023 Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirmed today that next year's event will run from March 30-April 2, with Formula 1 on track from March 31.

That will make the race the third round of the Formula 1 world championship for the second year running.

While having traditionally been the opening round throughout the Melbourne era, the event is now set to float in the first three rounds of each season as part of a recently-signed contract extension.

As part of the new agreement Albert Park is only guaranteed five season-openers between now and 2035.

The AGP will open the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the other three opening slots to be spread across the decade that follows.

The 2023 race, meanwhile, is shaping up as a significant one given the likelihood of there being a Melbourne-born driver on the grid for the first time.

Oscar Piastri is widely expected to end up in a race seat next season with McLaren which, would make him the third Australian to compete in his home race during the Melbourne era after Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo, and the first from Melbourne itself.

Whether there will be two Australians on the grid is not yet entirely clear, given Ricciardo is expected to lose his McLaren seat to make way for Piastri.

The Perth-born driver could land back at Alpine in a straight swap, of sorts, given Piastri's attempt to split from the French manufacturer.

The 2023 AGP will also feature an all-new undercard with FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 to race in Australia for the first time.

Supercars will also hold a points-paying round at Albert Park, the event likely to be either the second or third round following the Newcastle 500 and perhaps the Tasmania SuperSprint in March.

Beyond that there may not be much room for local supports, though, with Carrera Cup thought to be the favourite if there is a fourth slot available.

shares
comments
Alfa Romeo: Reliability issues have "cost us a fortune" in F1 points
Previous article

Alfa Romeo: Reliability issues have "cost us a fortune" in F1 points
Next article

Ferrari's F1 2022 engine gains greatest for more than 25 years

Ferrari's F1 2022 engine gains greatest for more than 25 years
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars completes junior class backflip
Supercars

Supercars completes junior class backflip

Trans Am controversy triggers rule change
Trans-Am

Trans Am controversy triggers rule change

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard said that four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel would face a hard task adapting to the demands of IndyCar if he wished to make the switch.

FIA finalises 2026 Formula 1 engine regulations
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA finalises 2026 Formula 1 engine regulations

The FIA has finally approved the wording of the 2026 Formula 1 power unit regulations, which in turn paves the way for Porsche to enter in partnership with Red Bull.

F1 porpoising and roll hoop rules changes ratified by FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 porpoising and roll hoop rules changes ratified by FIA

The FIA's World Motorsport Council has approved changes to the floor regulations in Formula 1 to prevent the porpoising phenomenon seen this year.

How one of F1's greatest names was revived
Formula 1 Formula 1

How one of F1's greatest names was revived

With its eponymous Formula 1 team falling into obscurity in the 90s, the Brabham name looked relegated to the manufacturers' history books. But after a long legal battle, the family reclaimed its rights and in 2018 launched Brabham Automotive. David Brabham discusses what came next for the iconic brand

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay Prime

How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay

Winner of 13 grands prix including Monaco and survivor of a life-changing plane crash, David Coulthard could be forgiven for having eased into a quiet retirement – but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, in fact he’s busier than ever, running an award-winning media company and championing diversity in motor racing. Not bad for someone who, by his own admission, wasn’t quite the fastest driver of his generation…

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2022
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Prime

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? Pat Symonds considers the alternatives to carbon fibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.