Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole Next / Why Mercedes isn't ready to 'cut its losses' with W13 concept
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1 travels to Imola this weekend for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the fourth race of the 2022 F1 season on Sunday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after repassing Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc on the penultimate lap of Saturday's sprint event.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez will line up third, just ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari.

George Russell will be the top Mercedes driver on the grid in 11th, three places ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

When is the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola.

  • Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST 

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Qualifying

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP2

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Australian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 30'39.567
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 30'42.542 2.975
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 30'44.288 4.721
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 30'57.145 17.578
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 31'04.128 24.561
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 31'07.307 27.740
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 31'07.700 28.133
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 31'10.279 30.712
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 31'11.845 32.278
10 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 31'13.340 33.773
11 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 31'15.851 36.284
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 31'17.865 38.298
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 31'19.744 40.177
14 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 31'21.026 41.459
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 31'22.477 42.910
16 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 31'23.084 43.517
17 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 31'23.361 43.794
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 31'28.438 48.871
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 31'31.584 52.017
China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole
Next article

Why Mercedes isn't ready to 'cut its losses' with W13 concept

Why Mercedes isn't ready to 'cut its losses' with W13 concept
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Rea, Razgatlioglu at odds over controversial Assen WSBK crash Assen
World Superbike

Rea, Razgatlioglu at odds over controversial Assen WSBK crash

Assen WSBK: Bautista wins final race as Rea, Razgatlioglu collide Assen
World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Bautista wins final race as Rea, Razgatlioglu collide

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc's late race push for more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc's late race push for more

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola

Mercedes' ride-height updates could unlock "quite some laptime"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' ride-height updates could unlock "quite some laptime"

Verstappen voted Laureus World Sportsman of the Year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen voted Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola Prime

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
58m
Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.