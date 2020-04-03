Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 engine freeze could be next step to reduce costs

shares
comments
F1 engine freeze could be next step to reduce costs
By:
Apr 3, 2020, 8:29 AM

Formula 1 could impose an engine development freeze on the current power units as an emergency measure if there needs to be a further dramatic reduction in costs to save teams.

With the coronavirus pandemic having a major financial impact on everyone involved in the sport, discussions are already under way between the competitors, the FIA and F1 chiefs about how expenditure can be further reduced in the future.

A raft of measures – including delaying the new 2021 regulations until 2022 and carrying over the current cars into next year, have already been agreed.

But amid the likelihood that the squeeze on finances will not come to an end quickly, further discussions are taking place about extra measures that can be taken if needed.

Read Also:

One area being considered is a reduction in the budget cap from its current $175 million level that comes into force from the start of next year.

However, there are concerns that moving that down by $25 million or more would only really affect the top three teams – and could force a number of redundancies at a time when employees may find it hard to get other work.

Another possibility is to limit engine development work by putting a freeze on the current power units, which could last for several years. This would dramatically reduce R&D costs and would also have a knock-on effect in potentially reducing engine bills for customer teams.

Talks on these and other ideas to reduce costs – including delaying the new car rules until 2023 – will remain ongoing while the coronavirus crisis plays out.

However, it is clear that there is a mood among all the outfits to now make sure that decisions are made that help secure the grid rather than play to individual teams' benefits.

Mercedes recently approved a plan to keep a 2021 ban on DAS in place, even though it is the only team running it, while Ferrari supported the delay in the new car rules even though it looks like it is behind its rivals with its current car.

Related video

Next article
Hailwood - When 'Mike the Bike' went car racing

Previous article

Hailwood - When 'Mike the Bike' went car racing
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
70 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
08:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
12:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
08:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
11:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
11:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Coronavirus could accelerate new Supercars regs

2
Supercars

Mostert wants to re-ignite battle with former teammates

3h
3
Supercars

Inside Line recap: The bolt mystery solved

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR delays launch of Next Gen car to 2022

5
MotoGP

Dovizioso shocked by four-year Marquez Honda deal

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna 05:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1 02:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1 02:32
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1

Grand Prix Greats - McLaren in F1 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - McLaren in F1

Grand Prix Greats - Mercedes in F1 02:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Mercedes in F1

Latest news

F1 engine freeze could be next step to reduce costs
F1

F1 engine freeze could be next step to reduce costs

Hailwood - When 'Mike the Bike' went car racing
F1

Hailwood - When 'Mike the Bike' went car racing

Motorsport Heroes: The Ferrari that made Massa F1 champ for 38s
F1

Motorsport Heroes: The Ferrari that made Massa F1 champ for 38s

Silverstone would host several F1 races, use reverse layout
F1

Silverstone would host several F1 races, use reverse layout

Netflix showed Steiner's "surprising" leadership - Grosjean
F1

Netflix showed Steiner's "surprising" leadership - Grosjean

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.