Formula 1

F1 2027 grid: Who will be racing and where?

Next year's grid is starting to fall into place - but who's driving where?

Jake Boxall-Legge Ed Hardy

Edited: Nov 23, 2026, 3:47 PM

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Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

The 2027 Formula 1 grid has very much taken shape with all but one spot now confirmed following a rather safe ‘silly season’ that didn’t present much drama.

There is only one team - Haas - that is changing its line-up for next season as many potentially enthralling storylines failed to materialise in regards to the 2027 grid.

So, here’s a look at the situation.

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Hector Vivas / Formula 1 via Getty Images

The 2026 season has witnessed a significant shift in the dynamic down at Mercedes between Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, as the latter headed into the year as the heavy title favourite - only to fall flat early on.

It came after Russell finished 169 points ahead of Antonelli last season in what was a very up-and-down rookie campaign for the Italian, while the Briton arguably delivered his best yet. So, with Mercedes expected to master the regulation switch, which it did, Russell was the natural favourite yet Antonelli learned his lessons impressively fast to vastly improve upon 2025.

This eventually led to the 20-year-old becoming F1’s youngest ever world champion by securing his maiden title at the Mexico Grand Prix, with four rounds still to play at the time. Although this came as a surprise to many, Mercedes would have argued that his performances had been as forecast when it plucked him from karting and into its junior programme.

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As for Russell, his season has been a “complete disaster” - per Max Verstappen - and with two grands prix left in 2026, he sits fourth in the standings and could easily drop to fifth as he is level on points with 2025 world champion Lando Norris.

Nevertheless, he will remain with Mercedes for 2027 with his and Antonelli’s fate known for quite some time.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc agreed upon a new deal earlier in 2026 - announced in June - meaning the 29-year-old is continuing his length association with the Italian outfit. Leclerc joined its junior programme in 2016, made his F1 debut with customer squad Alfa Romeo Sauber in 2018 before moving to the works’ outfit in 2019.

The Monegasque has won nine grands prix in that time, which can be seen as a disappointment considering the promise displayed early on. But with Ferrari’s improved performance in 2026, jumping from fourth to second in the championship, Leclerc’s hope is that the team can press on and finally deliver a championship-winning car having signed a multi-year contract.

But he will have Lewis Hamilton to worry about in the neighbouring garage, as the seven-time world champion is understood to be under contract until the end of 2027 after joining in 2025. Last year was a disappointment for the Briton, finishing 86 points behind Leclerc, but he’s strengthened in 2026 with a 17-point advantage over his team-mate.

Tensions have also been high recently, with the two colliding on various occasions, most notably Monza, Mexico and Las Vegas, so that is a dynamic Ferrari must manage heading into 2027.

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Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

It was known that at one stage Verstappen held some level of talks with McLaren when his Red Bull future was up in the air. Though this simply may have been a tactic to secure a more lucrative deal with the Austrian outfit, which is something he eventually earned, so McLaren is remaining with Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The Briton seems content with being a one-team man for the time being, staying with McLaren since his debut in 2019, and why not? Norris has secured that world title he so strived for and has been impressive in 2026 with three victories, even if the car hasn’t been quite there on several occasions.

As for Piastri, what happens with him is an on-and-off talking point given the Australian would have likely been the man to move had Verstappen joined. This year has been a disappointment for him, continuing on from his late title collapse in 2025, as he is seventh in the standings and 97 points behind Norris. His most recent victory was Zandvoort in August last year.

But he is on a “multi-year contract”, signed in 2025, and looks set to stay for now.

Red Bull: Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

The 2026 season has been quite similar to 2025 for Red Bull, having started quite slowly before a late rejuvenation with Verstappen enjoying four wins and nine podiums since this year’s summer break.

That has vaulted him into second in the drivers’ standings and should he carry such momentum into 2027, then a fifth world title could easily be on the way for the Dutchman. That would put him one short of Hamilton’s record for the most championships with one team - he achieved six at Mercedes - as Verstappen signed a bumper deal until at least 2030 this year.

It will see him start a second season alongside Isack Hadjar, who has had a solid first campaign at Red Bull and gave the team no reason to replace him. Perhaps the team now has its ideal number two driver to assist Verstappen in his title charge next year.

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

The situation down at Red Bull’s sister outfit was one of the biggest sources of uncertainty, given it was only in November that Racing Bulls confirmed its pairing for 2027. It will be an unchanged duo, however, as Arvid Lindblad will return for his second season in F1 alongside Liam Lawson, whose seat was in doubt despite his best year yet.

Lawson is on course for a career-best ninth in the standings with 89 points, securing a top 10 finish at all but six grands prix, which in itself is enough for the Faenza outfit to secure its highest-ever constructors’ championship finish of fifth.

But Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov has impressed as an F2 rookie this year, sitting second to Rafael Camara, and historically Racing Bulls doesn’t keep drivers for long if a promotion to the main squad isn’t on the cards.

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With 2027 going to be Lawson’s third proper season at Racing Bulls, historically the team may have dropped him in favour of its next protege. Tsolov, however, will have to settle for a reserve driver role in 2027 while Lindblad continues to perform, taking 38 points from his rookie year so far and 11th in the standings.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

Pierre Gasly signed a contract extension with Alpine last year, demonstrating his commitment to the cause despite the team being adrift at the back of the constructors' order across 2025. The arrival of Flavio Briatore, Steve Nielsen, and Mercedes has put the team back into the midfield battle, and the Frenchman is hoping that the Enstone squad can deliver a car worthy of his immense - and oft-underrated - talent.

Gasly is 10th in the 2026 standings with 52 points, helping Alpine sit sixth in the constructors’ championship and although he’s the French outfit’s clear number one driver, Franco Colapinto has still made a considerable step.

The Argentine has taken 35 points in 2026, compared to zero last year, and that earned him a new deal in August for 2027.

Haas: Oliver Bearman (?), Rafael Camara

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Rafael Camara, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Haas is another squad to have endured serious question marks surrounding its driver pairing for next year. The first concerned Esteban Ocon, who just couldn’t make things click ever since he joined the American outfit from Alpine for 2025.

At the time he was seen as a real coup, the first grand prix winner to drive for Haas, but instead he was consistently outperformed by his much more inexperienced team-mate - Oliver Bearman - across both last year and 2026.

In the end things turned quite ugly and after it being confirmed that the 198-time grand prix starter wouldn’t continue into 2027, he was dismissed by Haas with five rounds still to play in the season.

His replacement is F2 championship leader Camara, who has signed a “multi-year” deal and given up his title ambitions in the feeder series to finish the season in F1 before his first, full campaign in 2027.

That will likely come alongside Bearman, who has mightily impressed in his time at Haas so far. But in Vegas, the 21-year-old Briton said he was “disappointed” to not yet have his contract wrapped up for 2027 with the reason believed to be a disagreement in salary. Bearman’s seat is the only one not confirmed for next year.

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Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto confirmed in September that it will retain Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto for the 2027 season. At the time it didn’t really cause any particular conversations because the announcement came as little surprise, considering how well both drivers have done - thus giving Audi no reason to change its line-up.

The German marque, which made his F1 debut in 2026 after taking over from Sauber, has the perfect blend of youth and experience, plus a harmonious relationship between the pair.

Bortoleto is set for his third season in the championship, compared to Hulkenberg’s 16th, and both drivers have scored 14 points this year to give Audi eighth in the standings.

Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images

Williams' decision to lock in Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz for at least another year demonstrates the buy-in for its long-term ambitions from both drivers, even if this season has presented a step back in fortunes. Some might uncharitably suggest that there was nowhere else for either driver to go, which is probably also true, but the retention of both drivers is a significant boost for the team.

Had Sainz decided to do something else, Williams is said to have hedged its bets and had spoken to the management of Sergio Perez and Colapinto for 2027, while Luke Browning has also impressed in his FP1 outings with the team.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

The situation at Aston Martin was another which promised potential drama for 2027 but failed to materialise as such. That is because for months the questions surrounding Fernando Alonso’s future were strife, considering he is 45 years old, driving for a backmarker and heavily dislikes the current regulations with his previous contract expiring at the end of 2026.

But all speculation stopped in September when the two-time champion announced his extension with Aston Martin into 2027. It is believed that him not publicly committing to F1 through the summer months was partly an effort to put pressure on the series to make changes.

As for team-mate Lance Stroll, his extension into 2027 arrived on the same day as Alonso, but was far from the same talking point considering father Lawrence owns the team. So, the 28-year-old Canadian, who next season will have had a decade in F1, effectively has a contract for as long as he likes.

Cadillac: Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

F1 newcomer Cadillac was the final squad to hold intrigue surrounding its driver pairing for 2027. Said intrigue didn’t really concern Sergio Perez, who in October signed a multi-year extension, but more Valtteri Bottas.

The 10-time grand prix winner has been outperformed by Perez this year, with a losing 16-10 head-to-head record in qualifying (including sprints), causing his seat to be thrown in doubt. Team management refused to publicly commit to him for some time as it weighed up the possibility of promoting reserve driver Colton Herta, given its desire to have an American driver racing for an American team.

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One sticking point for Herta was his lack of an FIA Superlicence - required to compete in F1 - despite winning nine races in IndyCar. But he eventually obtained one via six FP1 appearances this year, yet that still wasn’t enough to grab an F1 seat with his highly disappointing F2 season, sitting 19th in the standings, in mind.

So, in November Cadillac announced its decision to stick with Bottas for 2027.

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