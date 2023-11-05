Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

F1 drivers call out “terrible to drive” tyres at Interlagos

Formula 1 drivers have called out Pirelli tyres that felt “terrible to drive” in the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race, as severe degradation limited pace and strategy options.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Alex Albon, Williams Racing, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after the Sprint race

While race winner Max Verstappen and polesitter Lando Norris were able to break away at the front, the mid-pack was defined by DRS trains and high levels of lifting and coasting to control tyre wear and temperatures.

All but three racers started the 24-lap Saturday race on soft tyres, while the three medium runners (both Haas cars and Logan Sargeant of Williams) complained of similarly bad wear come the halfway point.

Leading the complaints was Williams driver Alex Albon, who reckoned the tyres felt “terrible to drive” and that the hard compound was unusable – he added that both elements were reoccurring features of hotter races.

After climbing four places to 15th, he said: “It looked like a scrap everywhere. It was a slow race.

“The [degradation] is just massive. It feels terrible to drive, to be honest.

“I think everyone must be terrible because the pace was actually not that bad but the racing didn't feel good for me. So, it is tough.

“It feels like it's a strange one because obviously when you have that much deg, you think everyone should have just gone on harder tyres. But the hard tyres are just so bad around here that you have to use the soft tyre because they've got the grip to begin with.

“These tyres are just not good. You have to manage them so much.”

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Albon reckoned this had also been the case in Mexico, Qatar, the United States and in qualifying.

He continued: “There’s a lot of deg, especially when we get to hotter climates and tough tracks with high deg. These old Tarmac tracks tend to really eat into the tyres.

“It feels like when we're driving around, it's just such a [management] race.

“It's been a while now that we've been on these tyres, so I don't think much is going to change.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Lewis Hamilton reckoned he had never previously experienced such extreme degradation at the Sao Paulo circuit, while AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo laid some of the blame with the actual track surface.

After finishing ninth, the Australian said: “The track was super weird, obviously with the tyres as well. This asphalt here is bad. It sucks.”

But Ferrari racer Charles Leclerc reckoned the tyre woes had been in line with previous seasons. He said: “It’s always been the case that in hotter races we are struggling more with overheating.

“So, I don't feel like it's particularly bad this year compared to other years. It's pretty similar.

“I've been struggling as much as I've been struggling in the last few years in terms of overheating and managing it. But it's always the case.”

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article The contenders looking to join Verstappen on the F1 Brazilian GP podium
Next article Horner: F1 sprint format doesn’t work for fans, drivers or teams
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
F1 and Pirelli to work on all-new tyre concept for 2025

F1 and Pirelli to work on all-new tyre concept for 2025

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 and Pirelli to work on all-new tyre concept for 2025 F1 and Pirelli to work on all-new tyre concept for 2025

Aston Martin: Alonso used "unconventional" F1 lines to beat Perez to podium

Aston Martin: Alonso used "unconventional" F1 lines to beat Perez to podium

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Aston Martin: Alonso used "unconventional" F1 lines to beat Perez to podium Aston Martin: Alonso used "unconventional" F1 lines to beat Perez to podium

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Latest news

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

WEC WEC
Bahrain

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement" Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain

Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe