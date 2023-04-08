Top 10: Formula 1's most chaotic startline incidents

1979 US Grand Prix West - Long Beach

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4 leads at the start Photo by: Motorsport Images

On April 8 1979, 24 Formula 1 cars were set to line up on the starting grid in Long Beach for the US Grand Prix West. At least, that was the plan…

Polesitter Gilles Villeneuve simply forgot to stop at his designated grid spot and drove past, seemingly preoccupied with getting heat into his Ferrari’s tyres. The Canadian caused plenty of confusion behind him. Fourth-placed Patrick Depailler pulled up alongside the Ferrari, gesticulating to Villeneuve.

In the confusion, Depailler’s Ligier team-mate Jacques Lafitte ground to a halt when the rear of his car seized. The drivers ultimately decided the head back to the pits and await a restart. That allowed second-placed Carlos Reutemann, who didn’t make the original grid, and Lafitte to start the race from the pitlane.

After heated conversations Villeneuve was allowed to keep his pole. The Canadian took victory just under two hours later after a gruelling race in which only nine cars saw the chequered flag.

1981 Belgian Grand Prix - Zolder

Start: Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49C leads Photo by: Motorsport Images

The 1981 Belgian Grand Prix weekend in Zolder was struck by tragedy on Friday: An Osella mechanic, Giovanni Amadeo, was critically injured during practice after stumbling and being hit by Reutemann in the pitlane. He would succumb to his injuries the Monday after the race. The incident triggered protests from mechanics from all teams about the lack of safety in the pitlane.

In those days, well before the arrival of speed limits, pitlanes were overcrowded with hangers-on and generally much narrower than today. Several drivers joined the protest and vacated their cars on the starting grid, which proved to be a bit of a problem when the organisers decided to start the formation lap anyway at the scheduled time…

With several cars stuck on the grid, second-placed Nelson Piquet caused a further delay when he echoed Villeneuve’s mistake in Long Beach and missed his grid spot. The Brazilian was sent round again and had to weave his way past his colleagues on the cramped grid. Because of the long wait several cars struggled with overheating engines.

Arrows driver Riccardo Patrese wildly gesticulated on the grid, asking for assistance. His mechanic Dave Luckett jumped to his aid, assuming the field would be sent on another formation lap.

As it happened, the organisers started the race as soon as Piquet had taken his proper grid spot, with Luckett still tending to the Arrows. Several cars managed to take avoiding action, but eventually the unfortunate mechanic was struck by the second Arrows of Siegfried Stohr. Luckett suffered multiple fractures in the horrifying incident, but made a full recovery.

The events at Zolder triggered safety improvements to the starting procedure. Mechanics were no longer allowed on the grid 15 seconds before the start of the race.

1982 US Grand Prix West - Long Beach

Andrea de Cesaris, Alfa Romeo 182, leads René Arnoux, Renault RE30B, Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4-1B Ford, Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 182, and Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 126C2, at the start Photo by: Motorsport Images

Long Beach was the scene of another starting mishap in 1982. Coming on to the grid, Lotus driver Elio de Angelis parked in the wrong spot.

De Angelis, realising his mistake, put his car in reverse gear and backed into his team-mate Nigel Mansell. Mansell also reversed to try and avoid further damage. Suddenly the green light came on, giving the Briton the dubious honour of starting a motor race in reverse.

Needless to say the Lotus pair fell a long way behind. Due to the typically high attrition rate around Long Beach, de Angelis still managed to salvage two points in fifth – albeit one lap behind. Mansell missed out by finishing seventh, two laps behind winner Niki Lauda.

1984 Austrian Grand Prix - Osterreichring

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT53 BMW Photo by: Sutton Images

In a year where McLaren was dominant with its TAG Porsche turbo engines, Niki Lauda took an important step towards his third world title after winning his home grand prix. But the 400th F1 Grand Prix got off to a chaotic start...

Due to a problem with the start lights, which went from red to green and back to red, third-placed de Angelis hesitated to get going, holding up Patrick Tambay and Teo Fabi behind him. There was no hesitation on the other side of the grid, with Ayrton Senna vaulting up the order from tenth to fourth in his Toleman.

The race was red-flagged and it was soon decided to restart it from scratch after another formation lap. This time polesitter Piquet held off Alain Prost. The race - and the championship - took a huge twist when Prost crashed out on an oil patch, and Lauda overtook Piquet for the lead.

In the closing stages the Lauda was about to retire with a gearbox problem. The Austrian ultimately decided to keep going and skip fourth gear, and managed to score a dramatic home win.

1987 Austrian Grand Prix - Osterreichring

Nelson Piquet, Williams FW11B and Nigel Mansell, Williams FW11B Photo by: Sutton Images

While the 1984 Austrian Grand Prix took two attempts to get the race underway, the 1987 edition on the same Osterreichring trumped it with three starts. A crash by Martin Brundle’s Zakspeed caused a multi-car pile-up on the original start and brought out the red flag.

The restart was arguably even worse. Nigel Mansell got off the line slowly in his Williams, which suffered clutch problems, and triggered mayhem behind him. As many as 12 cars were involved in the ensuing melee, including the likes of Patrese, Eddie Cheever, Stefan Johansson and Ivan Capelli.

Teams were given a chance to repair the damage or prepare spare cars for a third start, which ran two hours late. Philippe Streiff was missing as Tyrrell had run out of cars! Several other drivers started from the pitlane.

Brundle, who was involved in both pile-ups, was rushed out with improvised bodywork on his Zakspeed and was ultimately disqualified for it. Mansell, who was lucky not to be collected at the second start, ended up winning the race by nearly a minute over Williams team-mate Piquet.

1988 Portuguese Grand Prix - Estoril

Alain Prost, and team mate Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 at the start Photo by: Sutton Images

In the days before anti-stall, the 1988 Portuguese Grand Prix was another race that took three attempts to get going. The first start was called off when Andrea de Cesaris stalled his Rial. Derek Warwick ground to a halt on the second start and was hit by de Cesaris, Luis Perez-Sala and Satoru Nakajima.

The third attempt proved to be the right one: Senna swept past his McLaren team-mate and rival Prost to take the lead into Turn 1. Prost returned the favour as they came round to start the second lap.

Senna then famously pushed Prost towards the pit wall, sparking their feud, but was unable to prevent the Frenchman from retaking the lead. Capelli played a starring role in the March, passing Senna for second as the Brazilian was struggling with an erroneous fuel indicator.

In the 13th grand prix of the season, it happened to be the first time a dominant McLaren-Honda was passed on track. Capelli secured second behind Prost and was well ahead of Thierry Boutsen’s Benetton.

1994 German Grand Prix – Hockenheim

Gerhard Berger, Ferrari 412T1B leads teammate Jean Alesi, Ferrari 412T1B and Ukyo Katayama, Tyrrell 022 Yamaha at the start of the race Photo by: Ercole Colombo

In a race that's remembered for Max Verstappen's father Jos catching fire in a pitstop for Benetton, it's easy to forget that 11 cars didn't even make it around the opening lap...

De Cesaris and Pierluigi Martini tangled off the startline, sending Martini into the pitwall with Alex Zanardi, while on the outside of the circuit de Cesaris collected Michele Alboreto – immediately putting four cars out, all driven by Italians.

At the first corner, Mika Hakkinen's McLaren was sent plunging head-on into the tyrewall, after touching David Coulthard's Williams, and that set off a chain reaction crash behind involving Mark Blundell, the Jordans of Eddie Irvine and Rubens Barrichello, Johnny Herbert and Heinz-Harald Frentzen. Damon Hill also suffered damage, but continued in the race to finish eighth.

The luckless Jean Alesi, who was in front of all the mayhem, also retired due to an electrical failure that struck on the exit of Turn 1.

His Ferrari team-mate Gerhard Berger went on to win the race, ahead of the Ligiers of Olivier Panis and Eric Bernard.

2001 Brazilian Grand Prix - Interlagos

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2001, Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW23 BMW, Mika Häkkinen, McLaren MP4-16 Mercedes at the Start Grid Photo by: Motorsport Images

With the advent of the safety car, red flagging a race because of a single grid stall is a thing of the past.

One of the most famous examples is Mika Hakkinen’s stall at the 2001 Brazilian Grand Prix. Hakkinen frantically waved his arms on the starting grid as his McLaren shut down. Fortunately, his competitors managed to safely avoid the Finn.

After a brief safety car intervention, the ensuing flying restart provided one of the standout moments of the season, as rookie Juan Pablo Montoya muscled his Williams past the leading Ferrari of Michael Schumacher.

2015 Italian Grand Prix - Monza

Start: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W06 leads Photo by: Autodromo Nazionale Monza / Actualfoto / Alessio Morgese

Thanks to technological developments and other reliability improvements, hard grid stalls have fortunately become a rare occurrence in the modern era. One of the most recent examples was Kimi Raikkonen’s scare at the start of the 2015 Italian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen had secured a front row start in front of the Ferrari tifosi, but the Finn’s car went into anti-stall at the start. That did enable Raikkonen to get going, but he was swarmed by the rest of the pack as he slowly crept off the line.

In the hybrid era, drivers have more options in case their engine fails to play ball. At the 2016 Malaysian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz managed to restart his engine on the grid using his MGU-K system. If anything, this list displays the technological evolution of the sport, as well as the numerous safety improvements throughout the years.

From mechanics being put in harm’s way, all the way to a driver restarting a dead engine using hybrid power, the chances of suffering chaos on the starting grid have thankfully been dramatically reduced.

2017 Singapore Grand Prix – Marina Bay

Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, crash in Singapore Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

If the first rule of racing is 'don't collide with your team-mate', then you might have expected better from Ferrari's veterans Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen in the 2017 Singapore GP – although young upstart Max Verstappen certainly played his role in this crash.

In wet conditions for F1's original night street race, Verstappen's Red Bull was pinched between the Ferraris of Vettel and Raikkonen on the run to the first corner, causing all three cars to collide. It also resulted in a secondary incident that collected Fernando Alonso's McLaren.

While Vettel avoided that second impact at Turn 1, his car was damaged and he crashed out moments later from the lead of the race. Stewards declared it a racing incident, although the majority blamed Vettel for swerving across the grid to cover the inside line after making a poor getaway.