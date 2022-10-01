F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole

Leclerc will start ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes after the one-hour session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Weather conditions were wet under the floodlights, but the track dried in time for cars to run on slicks in Q3. World Championship leader Max Verstappen suffered a nightmare when he was forced to abort his final lap, after being ordered to by his team because he was about to run out of fuel, and he will start down in eighth position.

What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q1?

Lewis Hamilton set the early pace for Mercedes at 1m56.937s, with all cars running intermediates from the off. Teammate George Russell lowered the P1 time to 1m55.842s before Leclerc set 1m55.054s and then had a quick off-track excursion.

As the track dried, the times tumbled: Hamilton retook top spot with 1m54.689s, which was beaten by Verstappen with 1m54.395s and then Leclerc with 1m54.222s and then 1m54.129s. Hamilton grabbed it back again with 1m53.161s, before Verstappen set an unbeatable 1m53.057s on his last lap.

Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Williams duo Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q2?

Still on intermediates, Leclerc set the bar at 1m52.343s, 0.34s ahead of Hamilton and 0.38s in front of Verstappen. For the final runs, a couple of drivers gambled on slicks with others using well-worn inters, but the frontrunners didn’t improve anyway.

Knocked out at this point were – surprisingly – Russell, slick-shod Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Mick Schumacher (Haas), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin, who went off on his last lap on slicks) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo, also on slicks at the end).

What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q3?

The majority of the field went for soft slicks and were fuelled up for the whole session. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) set the early pace on intermediates before Hamilton smashed his time by over two seconds with 1m53.082s.

Verstappen got within 1.2s, but Hamilton went faster again with 1m51.019s. Verstappen’s next lap was 0.376s slower.

Leclerc was first into the 1m49s with 1m49.412s, 0.171s ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, as Verstappen aborted a seemingly faster lap. Perez snatched P2, just 0.022s off Leclerc as Hamilton grabbed third with 1m49.466s.

But the big story was Verstappen aborting again, after being told to pit by his team, stranding him down in eighth.

Sainz will start fourth, ahead of Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Lando Norris (McLaren), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Verstappen, Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Tsunoda.

