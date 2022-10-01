F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, during a thrilling qualifying session.
Leclerc will start ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes after the one-hour session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Weather conditions were wet under the floodlights, but the track dried in time for cars to run on slicks in Q3. World Championship leader Max Verstappen suffered a nightmare when he was forced to abort his final lap, after being ordered to by his team because he was about to run out of fuel, and he will start down in eighth position.
Singapore Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole from Perez
|Cla
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|km/h
|1
|
Charles Leclerc
|1'49.412
|166.588
|2
|
Sergio Perez
|1'49.434
|0.022
|166.555
|3
|
Lewis Hamilton
|1'49.466
|0.054
|166.506
|4
|
Carlos Sainz
|1'49.583
|0.171
|166.328
|5
|
Fernando Alonso
|1'49.966
|0.554
|165.749
|6
|
Lando Norris
|1'50.584
|1.172
|164.823
|7
|
Pierre Gasly
|1'51.211
|1.799
|163.893
|8
|
Max Verstappen
|1'51.395
|1.983
|163.623
|9
|
Kevin Magnussen
|1'51.573
|2.161
|163.362
|10
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|1'51.983
|2.571
|162.763
|11
|
George Russell
|1'54.012
|4.600
|159.867
|12
|
Lance Stroll
|1'54.211
|4.799
|159.588
|13
|
Mick Schumacher
|1'54.370
|4.958
|159.366
|14
|
Sebastian Vettel
|1'54.380
|4.968
|159.353
|15
|
Zhou Guanyu
|1'55.518
|6.106
|157.783
|16
|
Valtteri Bottas
|1'56.083
|6.671
|157.015
|17
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|1'56.226
|6.814
|156.822
|18
|
Esteban Ocon
|1'56.337
|6.925
|156.672
|19
|
Alex Albon
|1'56.985
|7.573
|155.804
|20
|
Nicholas Latifi
|1'57.532
|8.120
|155.079
|View full results
What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q1?
Lewis Hamilton set the early pace for Mercedes at 1m56.937s, with all cars running intermediates from the off. Teammate George Russell lowered the P1 time to 1m55.842s before Leclerc set 1m55.054s and then had a quick off-track excursion.
As the track dried, the times tumbled: Hamilton retook top spot with 1m54.689s, which was beaten by Verstappen with 1m54.395s and then Leclerc with 1m54.222s and then 1m54.129s. Hamilton grabbed it back again with 1m53.161s, before Verstappen set an unbeatable 1m53.057s on his last lap.
Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Williams duo Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.
Singapore Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'53.057
|161.217
|2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'53.161
|0.104
|0.104
|161.069
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'54.129
|1.072
|0.968
|159.703
|4
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'54.404
|1.347
|0.275
|159.319
|5
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'54.559
|1.502
|0.155
|159.104
|6
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'54.633
|1.576
|0.074
|159.001
|7
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'55.103
|2.046
|0.470
|158.352
|8
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'55.314
|2.257
|0.211
|158.062
|9
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1'55.360
|2.303
|0.046
|157.999
|10
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'55.375
|2.318
|0.015
|157.978
|11
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1'55.602
|2.545
|0.227
|157.668
|12
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1'55.606
|2.549
|0.004
|157.663
|13
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'55.629
|2.572
|0.023
|157.631
|14
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1'55.736
|2.679
|0.107
|157.486
|15
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'55.914
|2.857
|0.178
|157.244
|16
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'56.083
|3.026
|0.169
|157.015
|17
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1'56.226
|3.169
|0.143
|156.822
|18
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'56.337
|3.280
|0.111
|156.672
|19
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'56.985
|3.928
|0.648
|155.804
|20
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1'57.532
|4.475
|0.547
|155.079
|View full results
What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q2?
Still on intermediates, Leclerc set the bar at 1m52.343s, 0.34s ahead of Hamilton and 0.38s in front of Verstappen. For the final runs, a couple of drivers gambled on slicks with others using well-worn inters, but the frontrunners didn’t improve anyway.
Knocked out at this point were – surprisingly – Russell, slick-shod Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Mick Schumacher (Haas), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin, who went off on his last lap on slicks) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo, also on slicks at the end).
Singapore Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Hamilton
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'52.343
|162.242
|2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'52.691
|0.348
|0.348
|161.741
|3
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'52.723
|0.380
|0.032
|161.695
|4
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'52.818
|0.475
|0.095
|161.559
|5
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1'53.127
|0.784
|0.309
|161.118
|6
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'53.219
|0.876
|0.092
|160.987
|7
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1'53.546
|1.203
|0.327
|160.523
|8
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'53.848
|1.505
|0.302
|160.097
|9
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'53.942
|1.599
|0.094
|159.965
|10
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'54.006
|1.663
|0.064
|159.875
|11
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'54.012
|1.669
|0.006
|159.867
|12
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'54.211
|1.868
|0.199
|159.588
|13
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1'54.370
|2.027
|0.159
|159.366
|14
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1'54.380
|2.037
|0.010
|159.353
|15
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'55.518
|3.175
|1.138
|157.783
|View full results
What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q3?
The majority of the field went for soft slicks and were fuelled up for the whole session. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) set the early pace on intermediates before Hamilton smashed his time by over two seconds with 1m53.082s.
Verstappen got within 1.2s, but Hamilton went faster again with 1m51.019s. Verstappen’s next lap was 0.376s slower.
Leclerc was first into the 1m49s with 1m49.412s, 0.171s ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, as Verstappen aborted a seemingly faster lap. Perez snatched P2, just 0.022s off Leclerc as Hamilton grabbed third with 1m49.466s.
But the big story was Verstappen aborting again, after being told to pit by his team, stranding him down in eighth.
Sainz will start fourth, ahead of Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Lando Norris (McLaren), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Verstappen, Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Tsunoda.
Singapore Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc takes pole
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'49.412
|166.588
|2
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'49.434
|0.022
|0.022
|166.555
|3
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'49.466
|0.054
|0.032
|166.506
|4
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'49.583
|0.171
|0.117
|166.328
|5
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1'49.966
|0.554
|0.383
|165.749
|6
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'50.584
|1.172
|0.618
|164.823
|7
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1'51.211
|1.799
|0.627
|163.893
|8
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'51.395
|1.983
|0.184
|163.623
|9
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'51.573
|2.161
|0.178
|163.362
|10
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'51.983
|2.571
|0.410
|162.763
|View full results
Related video
Verstappen: I should be allowed to criticise Red Bull for F1 mistakes
2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Latest news
Alonso “dreams big” and eyes Singapore GP F1 podium from fifth
Fernando Alonso said he could “dream big” and target a Formula 1 podium after qualifying fifth for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Verstappen: F1 rivals should keep "mouths shut" over cost cap claims
Max Verstappen says rival Formula 1 teams should keep their "mouths shut" over accusations his squad has broken the cost cap rules.
2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
The 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 2. Here's how you can watch the 17th round of the 2022 F1 season.
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, during a thrilling qualifying session.
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?
The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver
Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance
Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?
The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals
Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era
Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared
Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination
After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.