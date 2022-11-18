Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Russell, Leclerc Next / FIA open to investigating Perez's Monaco crash if complaint is made
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP Results

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi GP practice

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice at Yas Marina, the 22nd and final round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi GP practice

MercedesLewis Hamilton was quickest in FP1, held in full daylight conditions, before Verstappen topped FP2 as darkness descended.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP1 results: Hamilton fastest from Russell

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 21 1'26.633 219.449
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 30 1'26.853 0.220 0.220 218.893
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 22 1'26.888 0.255 0.035 218.805
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 23 1'26.967 0.334 0.079 218.607
5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
Red Bull 22 1'27.201 0.568 0.234 218.020
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 20 1'27.268 0.635 0.067 217.853
7 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Ferrari 24 1'27.429 0.796 0.161 217.451
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 21 1'27.619 0.986 0.190 216.980
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 23 1'27.655 1.022 0.036 216.891
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 26 1'27.840 1.207 0.185 216.434
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 28 1'27.845 1.212 0.005 216.422
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 27 1'27.891 1.258 0.046 216.308
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 28 1'27.991 1.358 0.100 216.063
14 Poland Robert Kubica
Alfa Romeo 22 1'28.064 1.431 0.073 215.883
15 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 23 1'28.098 1.465 0.034 215.800
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 20 1'28.142 1.509 0.044 215.692
17 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas 26 1'28.204 1.571 0.062 215.541
18 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
McLaren 22 1'28.350 1.717 0.146 215.185
19 Australia Jack Doohan
Alpine 25 1'28.484 1.851 0.134 214.859
20 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Aston Martin 23 1'28.672 2.039 0.188 214.403
View full results

What happened in Abu Dhabi GP Free Practice 1?

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez set the early bar at 1m28.159s on soft tyres, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and the first of the seven FP1 ‘rookies’ Liam Lawson, who was in for Max Verstappen at Red Bull and was fastest of the hard-tyred cars at the time.

Leclerc improved the P1 time to 1m27.917s before Perez beat that by 0.064s, as the two drivers who are locked together on points for second in the championship swapped the top spot.

Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas) jumped up to third and fourth just before half distance, Sargeant then spinning off at Turn 1 but just keeping it out of the wall.

Alex Albon (Williams) had a spell at the top of the times with 1m27.840s, before Perez retook it with 1m26.967s and Leclerc then lowered it to 1m26.888s.

Hamilton took P1 with 15 minutes to go with 1m26.633s, which remained the quickest time of the session, as George Russell went P2, two tenths off his teammate. Leclerc stayed third, ahead of Perez.

Lawson was fifth, and top rookie, ahead of Sebastian Vettel – at the other end of his F1 career in his final race weekend – for Aston Martin and Ferrari reserve Robert Shwartzman.

Of the other FP1 irregulars, Robert Kubica was 14th for Alfa Romeo, ahead of Sargeant, Fittipaldi, Pato O’Ward (McLaren), Jack Doohan (Alpine) and Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin).

Read Also:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Russell

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 25 1'25.146 223.282
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 27 1'25.487 0.341 0.341 222.391
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 30 1'25.599 0.453 0.112 222.100
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 22 1'25.761 0.615 0.162 221.681
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 26 1'25.852 0.706 0.091 221.446
6 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 31 1'25.932 0.786 0.080 221.240
7 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 28 1'26.038 0.892 0.106 220.967
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 29 1'26.043 0.897 0.005 220.954
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 14 1'26.124 0.978 0.081 220.746
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 29 1'26.300 1.154 0.176 220.296
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 28 1'26.377 1.231 0.077 220.100
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 28 1'26.395 1.249 0.018 220.054
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 30 1'26.479 1.333 0.084 219.840
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 27 1'26.547 1.401 0.068 219.667
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 30 1'26.680 1.534 0.133 219.330
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 29 1'26.750 1.604 0.070 219.153
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 26 1'26.839 1.693 0.089 218.929
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 25 1'26.915 1.769 0.076 218.737
19 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 29 1'27.036 1.890 0.121 218.433
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 30 1'27.262 2.116 0.226 217.868
View full results

What happened in Abu Dhabi GP Free Practice 2?

As the sun began to set, Leclerc made the early going at 1m26.045s – already faster than FP1 despite running medium tyres – ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).

After missing FP1, Verstappen was first to use softs in this session, immediately jumping up to P1 with 1m25.449s and then lowering it to 1m25.335s. Perez went P2, half a second off, before Leclerc got to within 0.264s of Verstappen.

Russell grabbed P2, 0.152s off the pace, with Hamilton going fourth but setting the fastest first sector.

Verstappen ran again and reduced his laptime to 1m25.146s, putting him over three tenths clear with 20 minutes remaining under the floodlights. Russell stayed second, ahead of Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez and Sainz.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Russell, Leclerc
Previous article

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Russell, Leclerc
Next article

FIA open to investigating Perez's Monaco crash if complaint is made

FIA open to investigating Perez's Monaco crash if complaint is made
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi GP pole Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi GP pole

Audi S1 Hoonitron, Electrikhana detailed in behind-the-scenes video
Automotive

Audi S1 Hoonitron, Electrikhana detailed in behind-the-scenes video

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on November 20. Here's how you can watch the final round of the 2022 F1 season.

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in red-flagged finale
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in red-flagged finale

Alvaro Bautista beat Jonathan Rea to win the final World Superbike race of the season at Phillip Island, as the red flags were shown with a handful of laps remaining.

Phillip Island WSBK: Tyre gamble propels Bautista to SP race win
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Tyre gamble propels Bautista to SP race win

Alvaro Bautista won the final Superpole race of the World Superbike season at Phillip Island after making an inspired decision to start on slick tyres on a rapidly drying track.

Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for his red flag breach during the final Formula 1 practice in Abu Dhabi as he took “every reasonable action” to slow down.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
18 h
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.