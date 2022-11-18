F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi GP practice
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice at Yas Marina, the 22nd and final round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was quickest in FP1, held in full daylight conditions, before Verstappen topped FP2 as darkness descended.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP1 results: Hamilton fastest from Russell
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|21
|1'26.633
|219.449
|2
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|30
|1'26.853
|0.220
|0.220
|218.893
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|22
|1'26.888
|0.255
|0.035
|218.805
|4
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|23
|1'26.967
|0.334
|0.079
|218.607
|5
|
Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|22
|1'27.201
|0.568
|0.234
|218.020
|6
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|20
|1'27.268
|0.635
|0.067
|217.853
|7
|
Robert Shwartzman
|Ferrari
|24
|1'27.429
|0.796
|0.161
|217.451
|8
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|21
|1'27.619
|0.986
|0.190
|216.980
|9
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|23
|1'27.655
|1.022
|0.036
|216.891
|10
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|26
|1'27.840
|1.207
|0.185
|216.434
|11
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|28
|1'27.845
|1.212
|0.005
|216.422
|12
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|27
|1'27.891
|1.258
|0.046
|216.308
|13
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|28
|1'27.991
|1.358
|0.100
|216.063
|14
|
Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo
|22
|1'28.064
|1.431
|0.073
|215.883
|15
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|23
|1'28.098
|1.465
|0.034
|215.800
|16
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|20
|1'28.142
|1.509
|0.044
|215.692
|17
|
Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas
|26
|1'28.204
|1.571
|0.062
|215.541
|18
|
Patricio O'Ward
|McLaren
|22
|1'28.350
|1.717
|0.146
|215.185
|19
|
Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|25
|1'28.484
|1.851
|0.134
|214.859
|20
|
Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|23
|1'28.672
|2.039
|0.188
|214.403
|View full results
What happened in Abu Dhabi GP Free Practice 1?
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez set the early bar at 1m28.159s on soft tyres, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and the first of the seven FP1 ‘rookies’ Liam Lawson, who was in for Max Verstappen at Red Bull and was fastest of the hard-tyred cars at the time.
Leclerc improved the P1 time to 1m27.917s before Perez beat that by 0.064s, as the two drivers who are locked together on points for second in the championship swapped the top spot.
Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas) jumped up to third and fourth just before half distance, Sargeant then spinning off at Turn 1 but just keeping it out of the wall.
Alex Albon (Williams) had a spell at the top of the times with 1m27.840s, before Perez retook it with 1m26.967s and Leclerc then lowered it to 1m26.888s.
Hamilton took P1 with 15 minutes to go with 1m26.633s, which remained the quickest time of the session, as George Russell went P2, two tenths off his teammate. Leclerc stayed third, ahead of Perez.
Lawson was fifth, and top rookie, ahead of Sebastian Vettel – at the other end of his F1 career in his final race weekend – for Aston Martin and Ferrari reserve Robert Shwartzman.
Of the other FP1 irregulars, Robert Kubica was 14th for Alfa Romeo, ahead of Sargeant, Fittipaldi, Pato O’Ward (McLaren), Jack Doohan (Alpine) and Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin).
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Russell
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|25
|1'25.146
|223.282
|2
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|27
|1'25.487
|0.341
|0.341
|222.391
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|30
|1'25.599
|0.453
|0.112
|222.100
|4
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|22
|1'25.761
|0.615
|0.162
|221.681
|5
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|26
|1'25.852
|0.706
|0.091
|221.446
|6
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|31
|1'25.932
|0.786
|0.080
|221.240
|7
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|28
|1'26.038
|0.892
|0.106
|220.967
|8
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|29
|1'26.043
|0.897
|0.005
|220.954
|9
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|14
|1'26.124
|0.978
|0.081
|220.746
|10
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|29
|1'26.300
|1.154
|0.176
|220.296
|11
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|28
|1'26.377
|1.231
|0.077
|220.100
|12
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|28
|1'26.395
|1.249
|0.018
|220.054
|13
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|30
|1'26.479
|1.333
|0.084
|219.840
|14
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|27
|1'26.547
|1.401
|0.068
|219.667
|15
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|30
|1'26.680
|1.534
|0.133
|219.330
|16
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|29
|1'26.750
|1.604
|0.070
|219.153
|17
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|26
|1'26.839
|1.693
|0.089
|218.929
|18
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|25
|1'26.915
|1.769
|0.076
|218.737
|19
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|29
|1'27.036
|1.890
|0.121
|218.433
|20
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|30
|1'27.262
|2.116
|0.226
|217.868
|View full results
What happened in Abu Dhabi GP Free Practice 2?
As the sun began to set, Leclerc made the early going at 1m26.045s – already faster than FP1 despite running medium tyres – ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).
After missing FP1, Verstappen was first to use softs in this session, immediately jumping up to P1 with 1m25.449s and then lowering it to 1m25.335s. Perez went P2, half a second off, before Leclerc got to within 0.264s of Verstappen.
Russell grabbed P2, 0.152s off the pace, with Hamilton going fourth but setting the fastest first sector.
Verstappen ran again and reduced his laptime to 1m25.146s, putting him over three tenths clear with 20 minutes remaining under the floodlights. Russell stayed second, ahead of Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez and Sainz.
Related video
Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Russell, Leclerc
FIA open to investigating Perez's Monaco crash if complaint is made
Latest news
2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
The 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on November 20. Here's how you can watch the final round of the 2022 F1 season.
Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in red-flagged finale
Alvaro Bautista beat Jonathan Rea to win the final World Superbike race of the season at Phillip Island, as the red flags were shown with a handful of laps remaining.
Phillip Island WSBK: Tyre gamble propels Bautista to SP race win
Alvaro Bautista won the final Superpole race of the World Superbike season at Phillip Island after making an inspired decision to start on slick tyres on a rapidly drying track.
Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach
Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for his red flag breach during the final Formula 1 practice in Abu Dhabi as he took “every reasonable action” to slow down.
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers
As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx
It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype
OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch
OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?
A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull
OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil
The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top