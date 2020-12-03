F1's manufacturers are currently in talks over bringing forward the planned introduction of the new power unit by one year, having originally targeted the 2026 season.

It comes as part of talks regarding a proposed engine development freeze from 2022 that would enable Red Bull to continue using Honda's power units after its F1 exit at the end of next year.

F1 has used its current V6 turbo hybrid power units since the 2014 season, but there are calls for a simpler, cheaper specification to be used in the future.

Mercedes chief Wolff said F1 should be looking to hasten the introduction of the new power units, believing it is not too late to get the regulations set in time for 2025.

"We haven't got the regulations yet for the power unit in 2026, but I think we all realise what is happening in the world," Wolff said.

"We ought to do everything to bring forward to 2025, and all power unit manufacturers have agreed to this objective.

"I think [2025] would be still feasible. The question is really do you want to have regulations so early and we have the parallel development with the current power unit and a new one?

"That's why the freeze needs to come."

Although the push to bring forward the new power units provided a breakthrough in talks for engine freeze by changing Ferrari's position, the manufacturers remain in disagreement over a suggested convergence system.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto echoed Wolff's thoughts on the importance of bringing forward the new power units, but said a freeze - complete with a performance convergence mechanism - had to be part of the deal.

"I think it's important for F1 to move forward the 2026 to 2025 for engine and power unit regulations," Binotto said.

"We need to somehow to follow the trends of the automotive, and make sure that as F1, we are a platform of innovation.

"By doing that, we may eventually anticipate the freezing to 2022. It was 2023, and obviously you move everything forward by one year.

"As we discussed, should we consider a performance convergence, which is not a balance or performance, it is releasing that performance convergence and making sure that if there is any manufacturer, which is really down in power or performance, try to help him.

"I think again, we should consider it. I think it's better to just consider it now, try to think in advance instead of simply waiting the situation and then having crazy discussion at the time.

"Freezing would be very responsible, simply to consider such a scenario and make sure we are prepared for it."

