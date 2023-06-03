F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen quickest again in rain-hit final practice
Championship leader Max Verstappen beat Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez to the fastest time in a dry opening salvo of a rain-hit final practice for Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix.
Teams were braced for inclement weather, with thunderstorms fast approaching Barcelona from the Pyrenees in the north.
The session started on dry-weather tyres, but spots of rain were soon reported around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
That completely disturbed the teams' usual run programmes in FP3, with all drivers rushing out of the pits at the drop of the green flag to get some precious dry running in.
Most drivers went straight to a single-lap timed run to prepare for qualifying, with Red Bull's Verstappen's 1.13.664s leading team-mate Perez by 0.250s and Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell slotting in behind them.
Home heroes Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso soon split the Mercedes drivers, taking fourth and fifth respectively.
The predicted rain showers duly arrived at the 10-minute mark, hitting the restored final sector first.
Williams' Logan Sargeant appeared to be caught out by moisture in the now ultra-fast final righter-hander, initially correcting a slide but then veering off into the gravel.
Sargeant got away with minimal left-hand side damage as he gently tapped the wall, but as the rain intensified the red flag put paid to any more improvements.
After a nine-minute delay, the session was green-flagged again, but it took until past the half-hour mark for drivers to sporadically venture out on a damp track.
McLaren's Lando Norris took on the task of conducting a reconnaissance lap on the intermediates to check out the conditions, while the rain appeared to ease off.
With 22 minutes to go, most other drivers followed Norris' example as any intermediate running could prove of great value for Saturday afternoon's qualifying and for Sunday's grand prix, with more potential rain on the way.
In the final minutes, Lance Stroll made an excursion through the gravel at Turn 6 on intermediates and Pierre Gasly slid off at Turn 7.
Meanwhile, several others returned to Pirelli's soft slicks, getting close to dry weather times in the end.
Despite the first two sectors drying up, Verstappen's time at the top was never in doubt, heading Perez, Hamilton, Sainz and Alonso.
Russell was sixth ahead of Leclerc, with Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas, AlphaTauri man Yuki Tsunoda and Norris rounding out the top 10 after single hot laps in the dry.
Zhou was 11th for Alfa Romeo, followed by Nyck de Vries, Aston Martin's Stroll and the first Haas of Nico Hulkenberg in 14th.
Oscar Piastri was 15th for McLaren ahead of Esteban Ocon in the first of the Alpines. He headed and Kevin Magnussen, Pierre Gasly as Williams duo Alex Albon and Sargeant propped up the timesheets.
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|14
|1'13.664
|2
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|14
|1'13.914
|0.250
|3
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|9
|1'14.072
|0.408
|4
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|20
|1'14.240
|0.576
|5
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|14
|1'14.264
|0.600
|6
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|16
|1'14.278
|0.614
|7
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|18
|1'14.353
|0.689
|8
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|15
|1'14.360
|0.696
|9
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|16
|1'14.659
|0.995
|10
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|20
|1'14.681
|1.017
|11
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|15
|1'14.681
|1.017
|12
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|18
|1'14.693
|1.029
|13
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|14
|1'14.756
|1.092
|14
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|Ferrari
|12
|1'14.988
|1.324
|15
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|17
|1'15.105
|1.441
|16
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Renault
|15
|1'15.266
|1.602
|17
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|12
|1'15.534
|1.870
|18
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|Renault
|14
|1'15.841
|2.177
|19
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|Mercedes
|13
|1'15.851
|2.187
|20
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|Mercedes
|5
|1'16.529
|2.865
|View full results
Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism
Mercedes, Ferrari set for crucial 2024 no-blanket Pirelli F1 tyre test
Latest news
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash
Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.