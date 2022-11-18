Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / F1 to trial fitting cars with wheel arches in wet races to reduce spray problem Next / Why Leclerc’s bid to beat Perez to second looks harder after day one in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 News

F1 planning DRS rule change experiment in sprint races in 2023

Formula 1 is to trial allowing DRS to be used earlier in races next season, in a bid to try to keep the field much closer together.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 planning DRS rule change experiment in sprint races in 2023

Ever since the overtaking aid was introduced at the start of the 2011 season, drivers have only ever been allowed to activate it from the beginning of the second lap after a start or safety car restart.

It was felt that allowing its use immediately after the lights went out could trigger chaos and potential accidents when the field is bunched too close together.

But with drivers well able to break clear of the one-second DRS zone over two laps, F1 wants to see if the spectacle can be improved with it being allowed one lap earlier than now.

During a meeting of the F1 Commission in Abu Dhabi on Friday, it was agreed that experiments would take place at next year’s sprint races.

For the six Saturday sprints in 2023, the activation of DRS after the start or a safety car restart will now begin following one lap of action, rather than two.

All other aspects of the DRS rules, including the one-second detection limit, will stay as they are currently.

If the experiments prove a success in improving the show without causing any problems, then the idea is to introduce it fully in F1 from 2024.

F1 has long hoped that it may eventually be able to get rid of DRS, but it still feels that the device is necessary to help make the races exciting.

It has also been agreed that for sprint races next year, a different structure will be introduced to deal with paying for accident damage that teams suffer from.

Rather than teams claiming back for repairs, they will now be allowed a fixed amount per team per event.

This means that for each sprint, teams will get an allowance within the cost cap for $300,000, as opposed to the current $150,000 limit. All other allowances for minor and material damage compensation will be removed from the regulations.

The F1 Commission is also looking at potential tweaks to the current parc ferme rules for sprint weekends to simplify matters, where setups are currently fixed from Friday’s qualifying session.

Read Also:
shares
comments
F1 to trial fitting cars with wheel arches in wet races to reduce spray problem
Previous article

F1 to trial fitting cars with wheel arches in wet races to reduce spray problem
Next article

Why Leclerc’s bid to beat Perez to second looks harder after day one in Abu Dhabi

Why Leclerc’s bid to beat Perez to second looks harder after day one in Abu Dhabi
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ricciardo explains why Red Bull role better than F1 race seat in 2023 Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo explains why Red Bull role better than F1 race seat in 2023

Verstappen explains Abu Dhabi GP F1 qualifying "scare" Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen explains Abu Dhabi GP F1 qualifying "scare"

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

Latest news

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on November 20. Here's how you can watch the final round of the 2022 F1 season.

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in red-flagged finale
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in red-flagged finale

Alvaro Bautista beat Jonathan Rea to win the final World Superbike race of the season at Phillip Island, as the red flags were shown with a handful of laps remaining.

Phillip Island WSBK: Tyre gamble propels Bautista to SP race win
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Tyre gamble propels Bautista to SP race win

Alvaro Bautista won the final Superpole race of the World Superbike season at Phillip Island after making an inspired decision to start on slick tyres on a rapidly drying track.

Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for his red flag breach during the final Formula 1 practice in Abu Dhabi as he took “every reasonable action” to slow down.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
18 h
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.