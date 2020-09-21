Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone

shares
comments
Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone
By:

Fernando Alonso has made his return to the Renault F1 factory at Enstone to meet his engineers as they prepare for his Formula 1 return in 2021.

Renault tweeted an image of Alonso, wearing Renault clothing for the first time since he signed up for the 2021 following a two-season absence from F1. He was pictured with Renault's chief race engineer Ciaron Pilbeam.

 

Earlier this month we revealed Renault is in talks with the FIA to see if it can get permission to run Alonso in the post-season Abu Dhabi test. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul said that recent improvements in competitiveness, combined with Alonso's hunger, had ramped up the team's desire to get him out in its current car.

“At the start it was much more about the future – let's talk 2022, let's go very hard on 2022 and forget about 2021 and write off 2021,” said Abiteboul. “But as he sees that we are starting to have interesting battles on track, you know, that's Fernando, he wants to feed the blood: in a positive way.

“But he wants to see that there is something that he can grasp. He sees that it is genuine opportunities, sometimes that we have this year according to the track and the car competitiveness, and probably more for next year.”

Read Also:

Alonso twice won the Formula 1 World Championship with Renault in 2005-’06, returning for two more seasons in 2008 and ’09, winning 17 races in total with the team.

Renault is targeting the post-season test at Abu Dhabi for Alonso’s return to the cockpit, which in previous years has been run over three days and used as a combination of young driver running and tyre testing for the following season.

However, with Pirelli's rubber virtually unchanged for next year, teams agreed that the Yas Marina running would be cut back to a single day and was supposed to be for young drivers only.

The regulations state that teams can run two cars for the day, and a clause states that drivers eligible for the test: “unless otherwise approved by the FIA, not have competed in more than two F1 World Championship races during their career.”

It means Renault have to get permission from the governing body either to let him in or to change the format of the test.

Asked if the post-season Abu Dhabi test would be Alonso’s best chance, Abiteboul said: “Yeah, absolutely. We need to see if it can happen based on the testing criteria. So we are talking with the FIA about that.”

Related video

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

Previous article

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Race report

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong

Bourdais admits Le Mans result was “bittersweet”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Bourdais admits Le Mans result was “bittersweet”

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

Latest news

Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

Williams struggles haven’t put Kubica off idea of racing again
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams struggles haven’t put Kubica off idea of racing again

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

2
MotoGP

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano

3h
3
Le Mans

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong

4
Le Mans

Bourdais admits Le Mans result was “bittersweet”

2h
5
Formula 1

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

Latest news

Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone
Formula 1

Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

Williams struggles haven’t put Kubica off idea of racing again
Formula 1

Williams struggles haven’t put Kubica off idea of racing again

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief
Formula 1

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
Formula 1

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

Latest videos

Speed Dating with Toto, Lewis, and Valtteri – Part 2! 03:05
Formula 1

Speed Dating with Toto, Lewis, and Valtteri – Part 2!

Factory Friday: Mike Elliott Answers Your Questions! 10:29
Formula 1

Factory Friday: Mike Elliott Answers Your Questions!

Interview: Sir Stirling Moss at Retromobile Car Show 2008 03:08
Formula 1

Interview: Sir Stirling Moss at Retromobile Car Show 2008

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars 08:34
Formula 1

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 14:26
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.