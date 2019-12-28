2019 tech verdict: Ferrari founders, but then finds form

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
263 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
284 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
298 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
305 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
319 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
333 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

2019 tech verdict: Ferrari founders, but then finds form

shares
comments
2019 tech verdict: Ferrari founders, but then finds form
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Dec 28, 2019, 7:54 PM

Join us as we delve into Giorgio Piola’s 2019 archive and bring you insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams throughout a season in the pursuit of more performance. In today’s gallery we will focus on… Ferrari.

After winning the pre-season testing war, this was the year that Ferrari was supposed to truly challenge Mercedes for the world championship. So what went wrong?

Besides Bahrain, where newcomer Charles Leclerc was robbed of a first win due to an engine problem, its early-season form was poor and a lack of downforce was apparent. Only when the season hit the lower-downforce or power-dependent circuits – like Montreal, the Red Bull Ring, Spa and Monza – did the slippery SF90 truly come into its own.

Its power output soon became a focus of attention, with rivals seeking FIA technical clarifications in an attempt to negate its advantage. Ferrari did make decent steps with its car’s balance and downforce levels as the season developed, proved by Sebastian Vettel's win in Singapore, but by the time it was in a position to challenge Mercedes the title race was already over.

Click on the arrows on the images below to scroll through them…

Slider
List

Ferrari SF90 side detail

Ferrari SF90 side detail
1/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s sidepod and cooling game really lifted back in 2017 when it was the first to adopt the low-slung side impact spar and pushed back sidepod inlet. The regulation changes for 2019 were widesweeping but none had a severe effect on this area of the car, so gains here might be seen as minimal. Ferrari was still keen to make improvements here though, utilising a flow-through duct alongside the chassis (blue arrow), while also following on from the example set by others when it comes to using the tail-end of the halo transition for cooling.

Ferrari SF90 floor

Ferrari SF90 floor
2/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Having already tested vertical fins on the floor ahead of the rear wheels at Austin in 2018, the team pushed on with the concept for 2019. The fins help to improve flow circulation ahead of the rear wheels, helping to reduce the negative aerodynamic impact that the wheel wake and tyre squirt can create.

Ferrari SF90 DRS

Ferrari SF90 DRS
3/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari, like several other teams, used a tail section on the DRS pod for 2019. This stabilises the rear wing when DRS is activated, preventing the flap from over-extending.

Ferrari SF90 front brakes comparison

Ferrari SF90 front brakes comparison
4/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For a number of years Ferrari has been using a blown axle solution (inset) which collected airflow at the inlet and fed it through the centre of the wheel to reduce the aerodynamic wake created by the wheel and tyre that can have a negative effect on the rest of the car. With blown axles banned for 2019, the team looked for ways to recover some of the effects it previously enjoyed and so expanded on the outer channels that drive airflow through the wheel rim instead.

Ferrari SF90 floor Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari SF90 floor Azerbaijan GP
5/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Further development of the floor slots ahead of the rear wheels was undertaken for the Azerbaijan GP, with the rearmost slot extended all the way across to the vertical strake and another slot added on the other side of it.

Ferrari SF90 detail front wing Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari SF90 detail front wing Azerbaijan GP
6/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s front wing is the unloaded variant – a design that sees the outer portion of the wing reduced in height near the endplate to reduce the strength of the vortex created here.

Ferrari SF90 front wing endplate

Ferrari SF90 front wing endplate
7/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For the Spanish GP, Ferrari decided to make some alterations to the front wing, changing the bend in the endplate, whilst also adding a small triangular Gurney-like tab before the trailing edge of the footplate.

Ferrari SF90 front wing endplate comparsion

Ferrari SF90 front wing endplate comparsion
8/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The changes seen here from the side also show how a notch was removed from the upper rear corner of the endplate too.

Ferrari SF90 front brakes, Austrian GP

Ferrari SF90 front brakes, Austrian GP
9/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Seen here at the Austrian GP, Ferrari used a scalloped face on the brake disc when it needed maximum cooling, as this design increased the total surface area available.

Ferrari SF90, rear wing endplate

Ferrari SF90, rear wing endplate
10/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This illustration of the rear wing from the Austrian GP shows how the team used multiple strakes on the upper section of the endplate to improve the overall performance of the wing.

Ferrari SF90, nose

Ferrari SF90, nose
11/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team also made changes to the nose and turning vanes for the Austrian GP, with an additional longitudinal strake added at the base of the wing pillars to help improve flow around and through the slots, while the rear vane usually hung from the underside of the nose was moved back onto the chassis.

Ferrari SF90, nose

Ferrari SF90, nose
12/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This rearward image of the front wing pillars affords a better view of the strake introduced to help with airflow management.

Ferrari SF90, bargeboard

Ferrari SF90, bargeboard
13/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team introduced a new bargeboard arrangement for the Hungarian GP in an effort to improve downforce deficiencies.

Ferrari SF90 front wing

Ferrari SF90 front wing
14/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Already the cream of the crop in a straightline, the Scuderia were looking to devastate rivals at the ‘Temple of Speed’ and ran with an extremely skinny upper flap configuration at Monza.

Ferrari SF90, front wing comparison

Ferrari SF90, front wing comparison
15/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In a bid to resolve its higher downforce woes, the Scuderia installed a new nose solution for the Singapore GP, which incorporated the under-nose cape solution used widely up and down the grid. This side-by-side comparison gives us a clearer understanding of how it achieved its installation with the cape integrated into the front wing pillars.

Ferrari SF90, floor

Ferrari SF90, floor
16/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari made further changes to its floor in a bid to improve downforce and aerodynamic consistency too, integrating metal stiffeners in the floor where it was prone to flexing under load.

Ferrari SF90, exhausts comparison

Ferrari SF90, exhausts comparison
17/17

With an eye on 2020, Ferrari arrived at the last race of the season with a new solution to test that sees the wastegate pipework once again split into two. It bears a significant resemblance to the design that Red Bull ran in the latter phases of its campaign with the tailpipes turned up to face the underside of the wing.

Read Also:

Next article
Video: An in-depth look at Sainz's home simulator set-up

Previous article

Video: An in-depth look at Sainz's home simulator set-up
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Giorgio Piola

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WTCR

Coming years will be "brutal" for combustion racing - WTCR boss

2
MotoGP

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

3
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

4
Formula 1

Contract stability allowed Sainz to show a "new Carlos"

5
Formula 1

2019 tech verdict: Red Bull becomes a disruptor with Honda

Latest videos

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install 07:10
Formula 1

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Latest news

2019 tech verdict: Ferrari founders, but then finds form
F1

2019 tech verdict: Ferrari founders, but then finds form

Video: An in-depth look at Sainz's home simulator set-up
F1

Video: An in-depth look at Sainz's home simulator set-up

Hamilton still revisits texts from "great pillar" Lauda
F1

Hamilton still revisits texts from "great pillar" Lauda

2019 tech verdict: Red Bull becomes a disruptor with Honda
F1

2019 tech verdict: Red Bull becomes a disruptor with Honda

Contract stability allowed Sainz to show a "new Carlos"
F1

Contract stability allowed Sainz to show a "new Carlos"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.