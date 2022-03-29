Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Insider’s guide: Rules of overtaking Next / Ex-FIA president Max Mosley died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

The F1 downforce choices that proved key at the Saudi GP

Formula 1’s high-speed Jeddah circuit was the first outing at a low downforce venue this year and showed us how teams will adjust their cars to reduce drag.

By:
Co-author:
Matthew Somerfield
The F1 downforce choices that proved key at the Saudi GP

Red Bull introduced its third rear wing specification in Saudi (bottom, below) as it looked to trim downforce and drag further still for the high-speed street circuit.

The spoon shaping was retained, albeit with a much shallower mainplane and consequently more graduated spoon shaping (dotted green line).

However, this forced the designers to create more of an abrupt juncture with the endplate, which results in a much tighter radius for the outer section of the wing (dotted yellow line).

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing comparison (dotted lines)

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing comparison (dotted lines)

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull remains the only team on the grid to employ the stacked beam wing design. The team did, however, make some changes that went unnoticed in Bahrain and will likely further complement the changes made to the rear wing, above.

The lowermost element, which had an arched trailing edge (small inset, red arrow), has been trimmed down to reduce downforce and drag.

Red Bull Racing RB18 new beam wing comparison

Red Bull Racing RB18 new beam wing comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

What Red Bull's rivals were developing

Ferrari also made changes to its rear wing in Jeddah in a bid to boost its high-speed performance, albeit not going to the same lengths as Red Bull as it was conscious of the impact this might have on tyre degradation during the race.

The changes made to the wing reside in the shape and chord length of the upper flap, which not only has an impact on the downforce and drag created but also affects the power of the DRS.

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing Saudi Arabian GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing comparison (dotted lines)

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing comparison (dotted lines)

Photo by: Uncredited

The shorter chord outer section of the upper flap can be noted here by the height of the green arrows, while the shape of the flap’s leading edge is also altered as a consequence (dotted yellow line).

This also results in the rolled section that forms the endplate creating less of an abrupt curvature where the slot gap terminates.

In the case of Mercedes, we’ve already heard from Toto Wolff that the team may need to address its downforce levels in deference to those around it, whilst also keeping a keen eye on how much its rivals have improved relative to them in terms of its power unit.

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes experimented with two different rear wings during FP1 in an effort to better understand its trim level. It was also monitoring and evaluating ways in which to calm the ill effects still being created by porpoising.

Where other teams had entirely new specification rear wings at its disposal, Mercedes had the same one as in Bahrain. However, the team had trimmed the rear wing's upper element in the central section in order to reduce the downforce and drag being created.

Hamilton trialled a rear wing solution with a Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap to help with balance in first practice (pictured).

However, by the time qualifying and the race rolled around, Mercedes had opted to remove the Gurney as it offered the best trade-off between the downforce required to master the high and low speed sections of the circuit, whilst also reducing drag to try and help them compete with their rivals on the straights.

Alpine A522 rear wing comparison

Alpine A522 rear wing comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine had already shown its hand in Bahrain when it came to the design of its lower downforce rear wing, with the team checking it performed as anticipated ahead of schedule. As you can see in the comparison, the overall design philosophy is very similar, regardless of the change in the height of the flaps and the mainplane.

You’ll note that the lower downforce configuration has a shorter connection between the swan-neck pillar and the DRS pod as a consequence, while the Gurney flap was also discarded.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing comparison

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

AlphaTauri was another team that arrived in Jeddah with a new rear wing assembly to meet the demands of the circuit. Much like its sister team, Red Bull, this has led to the mainplane’s spoon shape being redistributed, with a narrower central section and a gentler curvature towards the rolled endplate, which is also redefined.

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing comparison

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

Aston Martin also had a new rear wing arrangement for Saudi Arabia, with a significant reduction made to the size of the wing and much more deeply sculpted spoon shape in the outer section to help reduce downforce and drag.

Note that the mounting pillars were also reduced in height to match the much shallower mainplane they’re mounted to.

The team also made a significant alteration at the front of the car, with the shape of the upper flap changed in the central section to balance the new downforce level (lower of the two shown). The more pronounced flat central portion of the wing was reduced dramatically, making way for a more sinuous shape, while the flap below was also reprofiled in response.

Aston Martin AMR22 front wing comparison

Aston Martin AMR22 front wing comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

The team removed the halo winglets that it introduced in Bahrain but also added a floor stay ahead of the rear wheels to help prevent the floor from flexing too much under load.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Insider’s guide: Rules of overtaking
Previous article

Insider’s guide: Rules of overtaking
Next article

Ex-FIA president Max Mosley died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Ex-FIA president Max Mosley died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Load comments
More from
Giorgio Piola
Revealed: Ferrari’s radical 2022 F1 nose idea Ferrari launch
Formula 1

Revealed: Ferrari’s radical 2022 F1 nose idea

The design trends to watch in the 2022 F1 car launches
Formula 1

The design trends to watch in the 2022 F1 car launches

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020 Prime
Formula 1

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.