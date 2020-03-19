Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package

Earlier this week, nine of the current 10 outfits gave their support to a radical plan to hold back on the 2021 rules package in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Ferrari did not lend its support during that call, though, as it wanted more time to consider the implications of the move. Such a change requires unanimous support.

But ahead of a conference call later on Thursday between teams and F1 chiefs, including CEO Chase Carey, Ross Brawn and FIA president Jean Todt, Ferrari has made clear that it will support what is best for the sport overall.

Speaking to F1.com, Binotto said: "We will have a conference call with all the other teams, F1 and FIA to discuss the situation and the impact it has not only on this season but also on the next one.

"We must carefully evaluate every aspect and see if it is not really the case to think about possibly postponing the introduction of the new 2021 technical rules.

"In any case, Ferrari is ready to take responsibility for a choice that must be made in the ultimate interest of this sport, it is certainly not the time for selfishness and tactics."

The emergency proposal being discussed is for teams to homologate their 2020 chassis at the end of this year before being allowed some freedom to develop aero parts in 2021.

That will then allow further development time for the all-new cars which will now appear in 2022.

The delay will help ease the financial strain on teams, who are all expected to take a major hit from the cancellation of races this year.