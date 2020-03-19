Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions

shares
comments
Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions
By:
Mar 19, 2020, 9:27 AM

The Monaco government is allowing construction work on part of the Formula 1 circuit to continue amid a ban that comes into force this week as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

State-backed projects are to be put on hold due to the pandemic, but an exception has been made for work on Quai des Etats-Unis – the straight from the chicane down to Tabac.

Counsellor of the Ministry of Equipment, Environment, and Urban Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia said in a statement on Wednesday: "This work must continue as long as the decision to postpone or cancel the Formula 1 grand prix has not been taken because of the possibility that it will be held in good conditions."

Monaco has taken strict precautions in recent days: On March 14th it was announced that public places such as cafes, bars, restaurants, nightclubs and cinemas would be closed until further notice, and schools were subsequently closed as well.

On Monday, it was revealed that the principality's ninth positive COVID-19 case was Minister of State Serge Telle – the head of the government – who is now working from home.

Although F1 insiders are working on the basis that the Azerbaijan GP on June 3 is the earliest possible restart for the 2020 world championship, the three races preceding it – the Netherlands, Spain and Monaco – have not yet officially been postponed or cancelled.

A communication from F1 last week suggested "the end of May" for a possible resumption.

The complication with Monaco is the long lead time required to build up the circuit, which has been extended by two weeks since the introduction of the extra race weekend that alternates between the Historic GP and Formula E, which is earmarked for the former on May 8-10th.

Race organiser Automobile Club de Monaco has closed its offices, but it reiterated on Monday that both events "are currently expected to take place as originally planned."

F1 insiders have suggested that there is little chance of Monaco being rescheduled if it is postponed.

The race is the only one that does not pay F1 a hosting fee, and thus in a condensed calendar priority would be given to finding slots for races that are more lucrative.

Read Also:

The calendar will be among the subjects discussed in a phone conference today involving the team principals, F1 bosses Chase Carey and Ross Brawn, and FIA president Jean Todt.

Related video

Next article
Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

Previous article

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

Next article

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
42 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
05:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
09:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
09:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions

1h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

3
WRC

Neuville "can't see the point" of 2022 WRC proposals

4
Supercars

Government measures create Supercars uncertainty

5
Sprint

WSS: Donny Schatz Australian tour Parramatta preview

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package
F1

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions
F1

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.