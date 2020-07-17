Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery

shares
comments
FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery
By:
Jul 17, 2020, 5:21 PM

The FIA is looking at changing the way it tests for rear wing flexibility of Formula 1 cars in a bid to stop teams employing increasingly clever designs to get around the rules.

For years now, motor racing's governing body has conducted static pull back tests of rear wings in a bid to ensure teams are not letting the rear wings flex down at speed to reduce drag.

Currently the FIA conducts two tests, one vertical and one horizontal, to ensure that rear wings do not flex too much.

The first test demands that the rear wing must deflect no more than 7mm horizontally when a 500N load is applied horizontally.

The second test demands that the rear wing can deflect no more than 2mm vertically when a 200N load is applied vertically.

However, teams designs have got so sophisticated that they are able to ensure that the rear wing is strong enough to pass both these tests, but is still able to rotate backwards at speed when it is at full racing speed.

Read Also:

Onboard footage of cars at the recent Styrian Grand Prix highlighted that some cars still appear to be pushing the limits with the behaviour of their wings.

One obvious example was Max Verstappen's rear wing which was shown to be moving around during his late-race battle with Valtteri Bottas.

However, it is not clear if this was intentional by Red Bull or the team had made the wing too fragile, because it had also shaken itself apart during the race as some elements had fallen off (main image, above).

Whatever the intention, rear wing flexing has come under the watch of the FIA, with the governing body saying it wants to find a way of changing the format of its tests so they are better suited to how wings behave out on track.

Asked by Motorsport.com if there was any move to change the deflection tests amid intrigue over the Red Bull wing, FIA head of single seater matters Nikolas Tombazis said: "We are not talking specifically about Red Bull here or any other competitor, but we are looking at rear wing flexibility.

"We do hope to make some enhancements to the regulations and to the deflection test sometime in the not so distant future. But we want to do it reasonably carefully and not to rush it and make a wrong call."

Rear wing load test

Rear wing load test

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Tombazis was clear that teams had got clever in ensuring their wing designs were fully legal when tested in the pits but then were still able to flex out on track.

"The best deflection regulations for aero elasticity are the ones that most closely mimic the real load cases that a component can see on the track. So in other words, the force a wing sees is normally down and backwards, approximately, let's say, 40 degrees or so.

"Currently the loads we put in, there's a horizontal pull back and there's a vertical load, and some smaller loads like on the trailing edges and so on.

"We feel that is perhaps getting slightly outdated, and the teams may be using the fact that the load test and the load cases [on track] are a bit different to design their wings in a way that they are most resistant where the FIA loads are, but maybe less resistant where the rear aero loads up.

"We'd like to address that matter. It is not a five minute job, but it's on our job list."

 

Related video

Next article
Leclerc seeing "positive signs" from Ferrari after practice

Previous article

Leclerc seeing "positive signs" from Ferrari after practice

Next article

Pirelli to test 2021 prototype F1 tyres on 2020 race weekends

Pirelli to test 2021 prototype F1 tyres on 2020 race weekends

Trending Today

Jerez MotoGP: Morbidelli heads Quartararo in FP2
MotoGP / MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Morbidelli heads Quartararo in FP2

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect
Formula E / Formula E
3h

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery

Ferrari "ready to sign" new Concorde Agreement
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari "ready to sign" new Concorde Agreement

Latest news

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas
Formula 1 / Formula 1
11m

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas

Pirelli to test 2021 prototype F1 tyres on 2020 race weekends
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Pirelli to test 2021 prototype F1 tyres on 2020 race weekends

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery

Leclerc seeing "positive signs" from Ferrari after practice
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Leclerc seeing "positive signs" from Ferrari after practice

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Morbidelli heads Quartararo in FP2

2
Formula E

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect

3h
3
Formula 1

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery

1h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari "ready to sign" new Concorde Agreement

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Latest news

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas

Pirelli to test 2021 prototype F1 tyres on 2020 race weekends
Formula 1

Pirelli to test 2021 prototype F1 tyres on 2020 race weekends

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery
Formula 1

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery

Leclerc seeing "positive signs" from Ferrari after practice
Formula 1

Leclerc seeing "positive signs" from Ferrari after practice

FIA didn’t investigate Racing Point brake ducts before season
Formula 1

FIA didn’t investigate Racing Point brake ducts before season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.