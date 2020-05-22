Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brawn: F1 will be in a "great place" in six months

shares
comments
By:
May 22, 2020, 12:47 PM

Ross Brawn thinks Formula 1 will be in a 'great place' in six months, as he says remembering grand prix racing's good times is key to staying motivated for its comeback.

The sport's managing director of motorsport has faced a challenging period trying to help plot a path for F1's recovery, with the season having been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But speaking in an exclusive Motorsport.com video after being voted as F1's best technical director in a series creating the sport's Greatest F1 Team, Brawn said he was boosted by the accolade and said it had fired him up for the future.

"I just want to thank everyone for this tremendous accolade of the award for technical director," he said. "It's something that means a lot to me. It is very special.

"I think these very difficult times we're facing at the moment. It's great to remember the fantastic times that we've had in Formula 1, and indeed the fantastic times we're going to have in the future.

"And it gives us inspiration to find our way through these difficult times. F1 was in a great place six months ago, and it's going to be in a great place in another six months. This has really boosted me, and it's very special.

"[It's] a great group of people you voted for so far. Certainly a team I would have been honoured to work with. And I look forward to seeing who the rest of the pieces of the jigsaw are."

Related videos:

Brawn's nomination as the best technical director comes as part of a special Motorsport.com seven-part series attempting to answer the question of what the line-up of the greatest Formula 1 team would look like.

A panel made up of 18 of the Motorsport Network's F1 experts from across the globe all voted for the individuals they believed were the absolute best in their respective fields, and this series looks at which names came out on top in each category.

This categories voted on were race engineer, chief designer, sporting director, technical director, number two driver, number one driver and team principal.

Each categories has a separate podcast with the final elements of the line-up due to be revealed this weekend.

 

Next article
Hungary enters frame as British GP hopes fade

Previous article

Hungary enters frame as British GP hopes fade
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hungary enters frame as British GP hopes fade

2h
2
Supercars

Supercars nearing new Fox Sports deal

3
MotoGP

Marquez "a bit worried" about Honda contract pressure

4
Formula 1

Banned: Why Renault's mass damper was outlawed

Latest videos

Building The Greatest F1 Team | Episode 4: Technical Director 24:49
Formula 1

Building The Greatest F1 Team | Episode 4: Technical Director

When Star Wars came to Monaco 03:11
Formula 1

When Star Wars came to Monaco

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 2: Chief Designer 30:37
Formula 1

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 2: Chief Designer

Building The Greatest F1 Team | EPISODE 3: Sporting Director 20:01
Formula 1

Building The Greatest F1 Team | EPISODE 3: Sporting Director

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 1: Race Engineer 26:54
Formula 1

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 1: Race Engineer

Latest news

Brawn: F1 will be in a "great place" in six months
F1

Brawn: F1 will be in a "great place" in six months

Hungary enters frame as British GP hopes fade
F1

Hungary enters frame as British GP hopes fade

F1 vote to include aero handicap and open source ideas
F1

F1 vote to include aero handicap and open source ideas

Why biometrics is the future of F1 racing overalls
F1

Why biometrics is the future of F1 racing overalls

When Star Wars came to Monaco but the Force was with Raikkonen
F1

When Star Wars came to Monaco but the Force was with Raikkonen

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.