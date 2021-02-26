Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
288 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car Next / Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

By:

Formula 1 posted a huge loss in 2020 as the COVID pandemic impacted the calendar and races were run without spectators.

shares
comments
Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Liberty Media's full-year financial results, which were released on Friday, reveal that F1's income tumbled by 44% for a total loss of $386m - compared with the previous year.

Overall revenue crashed from $2022m in 2019 to $1145m last season, while the modest profit of $17m in 2019 turned into an operating loss of $386m after the teams were paid.

The total payments shared between the 10 teams fell from $1012m in 2019 to just $711m last year.

Liberty explained: "Team payments decreased in the full year driven by the contraction in F1 revenue and the associated impact on the calculation of variable elements of team payments.

"Team payments in 2020 included one-time fees paid to teams upon signing the 2021 Concorde Agreement."

The huge dive in race promotion fees was reflected in the fall in their percentage share of F1's primary revenue, down from 30% of the total in 2019 to just 12% last year. Most races either paid no fee, or a renegotiated one-off lower figure.

Explaining the fall Liberty noted: "Race promotion revenue decreased as fans were prohibited from attending all but three races, which led to one-time changes in the contractual terms of the originally scheduled races that remained on the 2020 calendar and limited revenue generated from the replacement races that were added."

Broadcast revenues accounted for a bigger percentage of the primary income total, up from 38% to 55%.

Although passing the minimum total of 15 races ensured that most broadcasters paid the full contracted amount for the season, Liberty has admitted that there was a payment reduction in some cases.

"Broadcast revenue decreased as the altered schedule triggered lower fees pursuant to the contractual terms of certain broadcast agreements, as well as other one-time contract negotiations that took place in 2020."

Advertising and sponsorship revenue's share of the primary income total was up slightly from 15% to 17%, although some income was lost, for example because races with specific title sponsors didn't take place.

Liberty explained: "Advertising and sponsorship fees declined driven by one-time changes in sponsorship contracts due to the cancellation of races to which contracted sponsorship inventory specifically related and the limited activities at the races, including hospitality."

While revenues were down, F1's costs also fell because of the shorter schedule and reduced number of flyaway races.

"Costs decreased in the fourth quarter and full year due to lower hospitality and lower freight costs from fewer, logistically cheaper races."

Related video

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Previous article

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Next article

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

1h
2
Supercars

Iconic Brabham BT19 car completes Bathurst laps

2h
3
Formula 1

My job in F1: Raikkonen's race engineer

Latest news
Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed
Formula 1

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed

10m
Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

45m
Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

1h
Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

3h
F1 expects spectators at “majority” of races in 2021
Formula 1

F1 expects spectators at “majority” of races in 2021

4h
Latest videos
Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit 03:56
Formula 1
4h

Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit 02:52
Formula 1
22h

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone 01:39
Formula 1
23h

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022 07:32
Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021 27:59
Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
F1 expects spectators at “majority” of races in 2021
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 expects spectators at “majority” of races in 2021

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1

Why Kvyat's challenge to stay in F1 is only half-done Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Kvyat's challenge to stay in F1 is only half-done

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

In a pre-season where Red Bull has been unusually quiet, Max Verstappen has also been guarded about the team's fortunes in 2021. Even after trying the RB16B for the first time at Silverstone, the Dutchman was careful to manage expectations

Formula 1
4h
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021

Trending Today

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Iconic Brabham BT19 car completes Bathurst laps
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Iconic Brabham BT19 car completes Bathurst laps

My job in F1: Raikkonen's race engineer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

My job in F1: Raikkonen's race engineer

Latest news

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.