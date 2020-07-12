Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
00 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean escapes exclusion after parc ferme breach

shares
comments
Grosjean escapes exclusion after parc ferme breach
By:
Jul 12, 2020, 12:03 PM

Romain Grosjean has escaped the risk of disqualification from the Styrian Grand Prix, after his Haas team broke parc ferme rules following qualifying on Saturday night.

The Frenchman failed to complete a lap in the wet qualifying session, after suffering an ERS water pump failure on his out lap in Q1. His failure to set a time left him at the back of the grid.

Haas worked on sorting the water pump issue late into Saturday evening, and beyond the three hour 30 minutes time limit by which F1 cars need to be put into parc ferme after qualifying finishes.

In the end, it finished its efforts at 11.20pm, more than three hours after the cut-off.

As well as encroaching into the parc ferme time, its work was also not conducted under the supervision of a scrutineer, which is a further breach of the rules.

Following an investigation by the stewards on Sunday morning, it was made clear that the normal penalty for such an infringement could be exclusion from an event.

However, with Haas having approached the stewards before it started work, that FIA has decided to allow him to start the race – but he must now do so from the pitlane.

A statement from the stewards said: "In general, a breach of Parc Ferme regulations could lead to the driver being disqualified from the event."

It added "In this particular case the Stewards accept that there clearly are mitigating circumstances as [the] team would not have been able to run the car in the race without breaking the regulations and they approached the Stewards before the start of the relevant time period.

"In this connection is it pointed out that the penalty applied is not to be seen as a precedent for future infringements."

 

Next article
Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium

Previous article

Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium

Next article

Mercedes: "Constant massacring" on kerbs may cause more issues

Mercedes: "Constant massacring" on kerbs may cause more issues

Trending Today

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Grosjean escapes exclusion after parc ferme breach
Formula 1 / Formula 1
27m

Grosjean escapes exclusion after parc ferme breach

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

Rossi tipped to conclude new Yamaha deal this month
MotoGP / MotoGP
Jun 12, 2020

Rossi tipped to conclude new Yamaha deal this month

Russell: Williams still the slowest car in 2020
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Russell: Williams still the slowest car in 2020

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter

Latest news

Mercedes: "Constant massacring" on kerbs may cause more issues
Formula 1 / Formula 1
14m

Mercedes: "Constant massacring" on kerbs may cause more issues

Grosjean escapes exclusion after parc ferme breach
Formula 1 / Formula 1
27m

Grosjean escapes exclusion after parc ferme breach

Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium

Haas under investigation for parc ferme breach
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Haas under investigation for parc ferme breach

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean Shop Now
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

3
Formula 1

Grosjean escapes exclusion after parc ferme breach

27m
4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid

5
Formula 1

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Latest news

Mercedes: "Constant massacring" on kerbs may cause more issues
Formula 1

Mercedes: "Constant massacring" on kerbs may cause more issues

Grosjean escapes exclusion after parc ferme breach
Formula 1

Grosjean escapes exclusion after parc ferme breach

Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium
Formula 1

Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium

Haas under investigation for parc ferme breach
Formula 1

Haas under investigation for parc ferme breach

Binotto: Results 'not good enough for a team named Ferrari'
Formula 1

Binotto: Results 'not good enough for a team named Ferrari'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.