Previous / Live: Follow Saudi Arabian GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Hamilton cleared over yellow flag breach after system error

By:

Lewis Hamilton has been cleared over a yellow flag rule breach in final Formula 1 practice in Jeddah after the stewards found the system was activated accidentally.

Hamilton was summoned for two separate incidents during FP3 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, leading to a hearing with the stewards at 7pm local time in Jeddah.

The initial summons concerned an alleged failure to slow for double-waved yellow flags 20 minutes into the session, with a subsequent bulletin being issued for impeding Nikita Mazepin.

Hamilton spent around 15 minutes with the stewards, who confirmed shortly before the start of qualifying that the Mercedes driver had been cleared of the yellow flag breach.

“The Race Director reported to the Stewards that the double yellow flag warning on the FIA Marshalling System was activated at Light Panel Number 6 accidentally, for less than 1 second,” the bulletin from the FIA reads.

“As the on-board video of Car 44 (to be released by the Commercial Rights Holder following this Decision) clearly shows, there was no yellow flag displayed, no yellow lights were displayed to that driver and the yellow warning light was not visible on the driver’s steering wheel.

“Unlike other incidents this year, there was no yellow flag or yellow light displayed to the driver (the driver already being well into the marshalling sector when the system was briefly activated) hence no breach of the regulations has occurred.”

No decision has yet been announced regarding Hamilton’s incident with Mazepin.

