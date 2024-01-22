Hamilton’s “compulsive need to win” is intact, says Mercedes
Mercedes has no doubts that Lewis Hamilton’s “compulsive need to win” is fully intact, despite a difficult two years in Formula 1 with the team.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Mercedes having been no regular match for Red Bull in F1’s ground effect era that started in 2022.
However, there is a sense of growing confidence within Mercedes that the work it has done on its 2024 F1 car has helped eradicating key problems that has held it back.
While some have questioned whether Hamilton still has as much hunger to succeed off the back of the difficult spell he has been through, Mercedes technical director James Allison has no doubts he will be totally up for the fight ahead.
“I think you'd struggle to find a driver anywhere in the grid that wasn't motivated,” explained Allison.
“I think that sort of comes with the territory with them. And generally speaking, the more successful the drivers have been, the more sort of inescapable that compulsive need to win is.
“In Lewis's case, it's just a core part of who he is, so there's no doubt about his motivation to get back to winning ways. But whether or not he can do that, will be much more in the hands of the equipment we've given him than in his own hands. He's always had that ability there.”
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, is interviewed after the race
Allison says that there is little extra that the team’s drivers Hamilton and George Russell can do over the winter to help with development, while work has progressed on the W15 car.
However, he adds that once the car is up and running in testing, then the responsibilities for improving it very much fall on their shoulders.
“Both drivers, their role over the winter is very largely to look after their physical condition, make sure that they're mentally prepared and just stay in touch with us about our successes and failures as we are going through the hoops of getting the car specified, built, tested and ready for them,” he said.
“It isn't really a part of the year where they can have other than an observing role with what we're doing.
“Once the car is running and once the car is talking to us, the person that is the interpreter is the driver, and then their voices start to have much greater weight. So over the winter, it’s just getting themselves ready for the new challenge.”
Related video
Latest news
F1 drivers competing in Daytona 24 Hours and previous winners
F1 drivers competing in Daytona 24 Hours and previous winners F1 drivers competing in Daytona 24 Hours and previous winners
“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque
“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque “Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque
When Alonso and Norris almost tasted success at Daytona
When Alonso and Norris almost tasted success at Daytona When Alonso and Norris almost tasted success at Daytona
Pagenaud provides health update, status of returning to racing in 2024
Pagenaud provides health update, status of returning to racing in 2024 Pagenaud provides health update, status of returning to racing in 2024
The tech battlegrounds for F1 2024
The tech battlegrounds for F1 2024 The tech battlegrounds for F1 2024
How F1’s arrival in China proved a success in unexpected ways
How F1’s arrival in China proved a success in unexpected ways How F1’s arrival in China proved a success in unexpected ways
Why Perez’s F1 2023 struggles against Verstappen won't be easy to resolve
Why Perez’s F1 2023 struggles against Verstappen won't be easy to resolve Why Perez’s F1 2023 struggles against Verstappen won't be easy to resolve
The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season
The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.