Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
250 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton moves to end coronavirus speculation

shares
comments
Hamilton moves to end coronavirus speculation
Mar 21, 2020, 10:20 AM

Lewis Hamilton has told fans that he is healthy and training hard while in self-isolation despite participating in an event after which other VIP guests tested positive for COVID-19.

Hamilton was one of many celebrities who attended the WE Day UK event at London’s SSE Arena in Wembley on March 4, before he travelled to the Australian GP.

Subsequently the British actor Idris Elba and Canadian TV presenter Sophie Gregoire Trudeau both tested positive, with Elba revealing that the pair had hugged at the event.

Given the publicity associated with his attendance, Hamilton wanted to reassure fans that he has not been affected.

“There’s been some speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for Coronavirus,” he wrote on social media.

“I wanted to let you know that I’m doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day. I have zero symptoms, and it’s now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and [I’m] happy to hear he’s OK.

“I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test, but the truth is there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn’t showing any symptoms at all.

“So what I’ve done is keep myself isolated this past week, actually since practice was cancelled last Friday, and kept my distance from people.”

He added: “The most important thing everyone can do is stay positive, social distance as best you can, self isolate if you need to, and regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.”

Related video

Next article
Gallery: Best of Senna's podium celebrations

Previous article

Gallery: Best of Senna's podium celebrations
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
75 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
19:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
23:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
20:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
23:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
22:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Opinion: How Ecclestone might have handled the Australian GP

2
IndyCar

Foyt positive about 2020 prospects – whenever the season starts…

3
Formula 1

Hamilton moves to end coronavirus speculation

9m
4
Supercars

Drivers recount 'bizarre' Friday at Albert Park

5
Formula 1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

Latest videos

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Latest news

Hamilton moves to end coronavirus speculation
F1

Hamilton moves to end coronavirus speculation

Gallery: Best of Senna's podium celebrations
F1

Gallery: Best of Senna's podium celebrations

Verstappen glad Zandvoort kept old-school feel
F1

Verstappen glad Zandvoort kept old-school feel

Motorsport Games partners with Veloce Esports to deliver #NotTheGP
eSpt

Motorsport Games partners with Veloce Esports to deliver #NotTheGP

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs
F1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.