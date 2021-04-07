High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
249 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races
Formula 1 / Special feature

High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained

By:
, Joe Holding

Any F1 viewer will have heard the term "downforce" before, but what is a downforce track and how does it differ from a power track? Find out here.

High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained

If you’re a regular viewer of Sky Sports and Channel 4’s F1 coverage, you’ll no doubt have heard the pundits and commentators talk about high downforce and power tracks.

Although these aren’t official terms, they help describe the different characteristics of each new circuit and explain why teams don’t simply qualify in the same order every week.

Ideally teams want to design cars that produce as much downforce as possible to boost speed through corners, but the challenge is to do this in such a way that doesn’t result in too much aerodynamic drag.

More drag will slow a car down in a straight line, and consequently more power is needed to overcome this resistance and achieve the best possible acceleration and top speed.

This equation is why some cars perform better at certain types of track than others, and why it’s impossible to build a car that’s tailor made for every single grand prix.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What’s a high downforce track in F1?

A high downforce track is a circuit where most of a car’s performance over the course of a lap can be attributed to the aerodynamic downforce it produces rather than the power of its engine. High downforce tracks will have fewer and shorter straights than low downforce tracks, with more of an emphasis on corners.

What’s a power track?

A power track is more or less the opposite of a high downforce track. Most of a car’s performance is tied to the power, acceleration and top speed made possible by the engine. Long straights and short, slow corners are typical features of power tracks.

How does driving style change?

All drivers have a subtly different approach to driving an F1 car, and the fastest drivers tend to be the ones who can adapt their style every week to get the best performance out of their car in the unique circumstances presented by each track.

More downforce creates more grip in corners, which allows drivers to carry more speed and post quicker lap times. However it can also reduce performance in a straight line by causing drag, and great drivers are able to work out if they need to be later on the brakes heading into a turn or earlier on the throttle coming out of it to extract the most speed from their car.

The flipside of this is that more aggressive cornering tends to wear tyres out more quickly, so smoother steering wheel inputs might be needed in order to make the rubber last longer. Most cars will stop once or twice over the duration of a race, and knowing which strategy is faster can decide what style a driver needs to adopt to achieve the best possible result.

Read Also:

What’s a Red Bull track? What’s a Mercedes track?

In recent years, certain teams have followed aerodynamic philosophies that have made them stronger at some circuits than at others. As teams have built up historic success, those tracks have become known unofficially as ‘Mercedes tracks’ or ‘Red Bull tracks’.

Sochi is a prime example of a Mercedes track: the Silver Arrows have won there every year since F1 began racing at the Russian coastal city in 2014, having emerged from qualifying in pole position in five out of seven attempts.

A Red Bull track is a little harder to define, given that the team has only won more than three races in a single season once (in 2018) since Sebastian Vettel secured his fourth world title with the outfit in 2013. And even in that 2018 season, it only won four.

Red Bull has traditionally performed well at circuits that reward downforce more than power, but counter-intuitively its most successful tracks in recent seasons have been the Red Bull Ring in Austria and the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico. Both of these circuits feature long straights and few high-downforce corners, but other factors have made Red Bull a force to be reckoned with at these venues.

Max Verstappen dominated Mexican Grand Prix from second on the grid in 2018, and recovered from an awful start to win the Austrian Grand Prix the following season having fallen from second to eighth on the opening lap. On both occasions it was the Dutchman’s second consecutive victory on those circuits.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Photo by: Erik Junius

High downforce tracks

There’s no official guide to what constitutes a high downforce track, but the teams’ approach to each circuit shows where they think downforce is a priority and where power is less important.

Hungary, Imola, Singapore, Spain and Monaco are all examples of high downforce tracks, with relatively short straights and lots of turns putting a greater emphasis on cornering speed. In particular, Sector 3 in Barcelona - which features a series of low-speed turns - is historically a good gauge for how cars will perform in Monaco, which normally follows Spain on the F1 calendar.

Tracks like Silverstone and Spa feature high downforce sequences that can see the drivers pulling up to 6G in some cases. However the long straights and high-speed corners on these sectors mean that power still has a big influence on the pecking order.

Power tracks

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza is the closest you’ll get to a true power track in F1. Drivers are believed to spend 75% of the lap at full throttle around Monza, and the fastest laps ever recorded in the history of the sport are typically set here. Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the highest average speed recorded over a single lap, averaging 164.267mph (254.362km/h) on his way to pole position at Monza in 2020.

Other power tracks with long straights include Russia, Mexico, Canada, Baku and Austria, among others.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How do teams prepare for different types of track?

Monza is a special case in F1, with most teams bringing a unique package to the track that isn’t used again during the season. With so little downforce required throughout the lap, teams tend to run extremely low-profile rear wings that significantly reduce drag compared to a normal set-up. Allowances also have to be made for the extra strain placed on the engine for the duration of the race, and the number of times the cars need to brake from full speed.

Spa is another circuit with long straights, and the section of track from the exit of Turn 1 until the end of the Kemmel straight is one of the longest stretches where F1 cars are at full throttle during qualifying. However there are several high-speed corners in Sector 2 and Sector 3, so teams are always trying to find the right compromise between straight-line speed and downforce in Belgium.

The Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is something of an outlier. Its long straights and low- to medium-speed corners should make it a pure power track, but teams usually run full downforce set-ups here. This is because the circuit is located 2,285 metres above sea level, and the air is so thin that teams can afford to run as much downforce as they like on their cars without developing excessive levels of drag.

Some analysts believe this is why Red Bull has fared so well in Mexico in recent years despite the team having a power disadvantage when the team used Renault engines until the end of 2018.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

What’s a high degradation track?

Power and downforce aren’t the only things that dictate how well cars will perform at a track. Teams also have to account for degradation, which is what causes a tyre to lose grip when it gets too hot.

Different circuits use different types of material in the construction of the track surface, which means degradation can be more of a threat at some venues than at others. High degradation tracks force drivers to drive in such a way that their tyres don’t build up excessive heat and lead to a loss of lap time.

Degradation shouldn’t be confused with wear, which is the gradual erosion of the tyre tread as a result of friction caused by the track surface.

Street tracks like those used in Baku, Monaco and Sochi are considered low-deg circuits, and the track surface isn’t as abrasive as is typically found on a custom-built race track. The F1 circuits used in Canada, Austria, Mexico and Abu Dhabi are usually kind to tyres too.

High degradation can be caused by a mixture of two things: the roughness of the asphalt and the force going the tyres as a result of moving at speed. Silverstone, Spa and Suzuka have some of the highest cornering speeds on the F1 calendar, so these tracks are naturally quite tough on tyres. Bahrain is also thought of as a high-deg track, and Pirelli has selected its most durable compounds for the Portuguese, Spanish and Dutch Grands Prix in 2021.

Degradation is also linked to downforce: on some tracks, high downforce can be a good thing as it helps bring the tyres up to their preferred operating temperature, helping cars to go faster. But at others it can cause the rubber to last fewer laps, and if drivers have to make an extra pit stop compared to their competitors then this can sometimes be slower overall.

What other factors do teams consider?

Temperature also has a huge bearing on how cars perform in qualifying and in the race. A warm track can make it easier to heat up tyres, but temperatures that are too high can make it difficult to stop the rubber from overheating. Meanwhile higher air temperatures will produce less resistance than cooler air temperatures, also affecting performance.

The most extreme, recent example of all these factors playing out occurred at the Turkish Grand Prix in 2020. A combination of a new, low-grip surface and relatively cool track temperatures meant that most of the field struggled to get their tyres up to temperature around Istanbul Park, leaving championship frontrunners Mercedes in the middle of the pack and Lance Stroll’s Racing Point on pole position.

The car’s ability to generate temperature in the tyres better than the rest of the grid in those conditions is why he and teammate Sergio Perez ran in first and second for more than half of the race. But the reason Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag is that the Briton - realising he would need several laps to bring a new set of tyres up to temperature - was able to nurse his intermediates for almost the entire race distance, effectively wearing them down into slicks as a drying line appeared on the otherwise soaking wet track.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races

Previous article

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Joe Holding

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why the FIA has got tough on F1 car inspections

22h
2
Supercars

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply

3
Supercars

Supercars targeting mid-2021 Gen3 debut

4
Super GT

Kovalainen hails best winter since Super GT title year

3h
5
MotoGP

Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

Latest news
High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained
Formula 1

High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained

9m
Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races
Formula 1

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races

2h
Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix

12h
Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021
Formula 1

Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021

16h
AlphaTauri should have "nice step forward" by Spain
Formula 1

AlphaTauri should have "nice step forward" by Spain

16h
Latest videos
My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
16h

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 06:09
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC) 06:36
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC)

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
Formula 1
Apr 1, 2021

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief 13:11
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
23h
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021

Trending Today

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Differential issue cost Verstappen 0.3s per lap in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Differential issue cost Verstappen 0.3s per lap in Bahrain

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply

Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer

Kovalainen hails best winter since Super GT title year
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Kovalainen hails best winter since Super GT title year

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news

High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races

Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix

Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.