Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem

Tickets
shares
comments
Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem
By:

Honda has made changes to the electrics and software of its Formula 1 engines in a bid to avoid a repeat of the problems that hit Max Verstappen at the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Verstappen's hopes of challenging the Mercedes at Mugello were over within seconds of the start when his power unit suddenly lost energy, and he tumbled down the order prior to getting caught up in a first-lap accident.

Honda spent the time after the race getting to the bottom of went wrong, and concluded the problem was not related to the main components of the engine, including the MGU-K nor MGU-H.

Instead, it suspected that a combination of factors relating to both the engine's electrics and software came together to trigger the issue.

In response, the Japanese car manufacturer has done work to try to avoid a repeat of the issues.

Speaking ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, Toyoharu Tanabe, Honda's F1 technical director, said: "Using the time since Mugello, our priority has been to carefully analyse the reason for Max's retirement in that race.

"Our investigation revealed that several factors caused the problem and we have been able to apply countermeasures to deal with each of these, with the aim of ensuring the fault does not happen again."

Verstappen was extremely frustrated by the retirement in Mugello, and Red Bull vowed to fully update him on the situation, and what Honda had done, before he travelled to Russia.

Reflecting on the situation after those talks, Verstappen said he had faith everyone was doing all they could to improve things for the future.

"It is of course not nice leaving a race weekend in that way, especially when I think we had a good chance of more than just a podium but we have to put that behind us," he said about Mugello.

"We have of course discussed the issues as a team and everybody is working in the same direction and trying to fight for every possibility in every single race that we can."

As part of its original plan, Honda will introduce some final new power unit elements for drivers this weekend, with this being the final change before the end of the season.

The move to the third power units is not related to any of the problems that emerged at Mugello.

Related video

F1 drivers warned over backing up and track limits at Sochi

Previous article

F1 drivers warned over backing up and track limits at Sochi

Next article

Alonso willing to help Renault with 'anything needed' in 2020

Alonso willing to help Renault with 'anything needed' in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP Tickets
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

F1 team bosses back calendar rotation idea
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 team bosses back calendar rotation idea

W Series boss Bond Muir’s quest to put a female driver in F1
Video Inside
W Series W Series / Special feature

W Series boss Bond Muir’s quest to put a female driver in F1

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Network 10 won't renew Supercars TV deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Network 10 won't renew Supercars TV deal

First Kelly Mustang revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

First Kelly Mustang revealed

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP

Renault: Shared wind tunnel the "elephant in the room"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Shared wind tunnel the "elephant in the room"

Latest news

Alonso willing to help Renault with 'anything needed' in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso willing to help Renault with 'anything needed' in 2020

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem

F1 drivers warned over backing up and track limits at Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers warned over backing up and track limits at Sochi

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault: Shared wind tunnel the "elephant in the room"

2h
2
Formula 1

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem

21m
3
Formula 1

How Formula 1 is cutting downforce again for 2021

4
Formula 1

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP

1h
5
Supercars

Whincup to continue Supercars career

Latest news

Alonso willing to help Renault with 'anything needed' in 2020
Formula 1

Alonso willing to help Renault with 'anything needed' in 2020

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem
Formula 1

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem

F1 drivers warned over backing up and track limits at Sochi
Formula 1

F1 drivers warned over backing up and track limits at Sochi

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP
Formula 1

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP

The "neat" solution to spice up F1 strategy
Formula 1

The "neat" solution to spice up F1 strategy

Latest videos

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP 01:02
Formula 1
2h

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport 08:49
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport

Why F1's Flexi-Wings Were Banned... Kind Of 06:01
Formula 1

Why F1's Flexi-Wings Were Banned... Kind Of

Lewis Hamilton on his greatest F1 race - Silverstone 2008 in the wet 01:33
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton on his greatest F1 race - Silverstone 2008 in the wet

Fantasy Island: The Engineering Station EXPLAINED 07:25
Formula 1

Fantasy Island: The Engineering Station EXPLAINED

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.