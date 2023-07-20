Subscribe
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Analysis

Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Hungarian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14 front wing
Alpine A523 front wing detail

Alpine A523 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine followed-up on the introduction of a new front wing architecture at Silverstone with a fresh upper flap design in Hungary. The flap features a wavy trailing edge to help deliver the level of downforce required, while also providing the necessary assistance from an outwash point of view.

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull’s RB19 features a revised sidepod layout for the Hungarian GP, with a much shallower but wider inlet than has previously been employed by the team. This will clearly have a substantial impact on the undercut, with the internal ducting also changed to take advantage of this.

Mechanics work on a Red Bull Racing RB19

Mechanics work on a Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

A revised front wing format also appears to be on the menu for Red Bull in Hungary, with a Gurney flap added to the inboard end of the trailing edge of the upper flap.

Mercedes W14 rear wing

Mercedes W14 rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has followed in the footsteps of Alpine and Aston Martin with a metal insert used to connect the union between the endplate and upper flap’s tip section, which enables a much larger cutout.

Ferrari SF-23 nose detail

Ferrari SF-23 nose detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A large double camera pod has been installed on the Ferrari SF-23’s nose in preparation for Free Practice, with the team likely using them to look at how much the front wing is flexing.

Ferrari SF-23 floor detail

Ferrari SF-23 floor detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari mechanics prepare a floor for the SF-23 and provide us with a generous view of the floor fences as they do.

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the tube fins used to help cool the caliper at the front of the Red Bull RB19.

Mercedes W14 front wing

Mercedes W14 front wing

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Nose and front wing assemblies stacked up outside the Mercedes garage show the various specifications available to the team and drivers, with the newest at the front of the stack.

Alpine A523 technical detail

Alpine A523 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine has installed a kiel probe array on the A523 ahead of the rear wheel assembly in order that it can capture additional airflow data during the early stages of FP1.

Mercedes W14 rear

Mercedes W14 rear

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A rear view of the Mercedes W14 not only shows the new rear wing upper tip section but also the beam wing layout being employed and the diffuser.

Ferrari SF-23 side cooling

Ferrari SF-23 side cooling

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the large cooling gills panel being employed by Ferrari this weekend in order to deal with demands of the circuit.

Ferrari SF-23 diffuser

Ferrari SF-23 diffuser

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear view of the Ferrari SF-23 shows how much cooling has been opened up on the car, not only with the gills but also with the rear cooling outlets around the exhaust and rear suspension.

