Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
QU in
01 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Practice report

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP3; Ricciardo hits trouble

shares
comments
Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP3; Ricciardo hits trouble

Valtteri Bottas went quickest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix as Daniel Ricciardo hit trouble in the Renault.

The Australian, who has been strong all weekend, stopped on track near the end of the 60 minutes, reporting a problem.

He still finished fourth fastest, but could face a penalty if his problem was on the engine.

Bottas topped the session from the McLarens of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, while teammate Lewis Hamilton had to settle for fifth position after failing to complete a final flying when he nearly crashed into slow cars approaching the Parabolica.

Full report to follow

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 14 1'20.089
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 14 1'20.318 0.229
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 15 1'20.412 0.323
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 9 1'20.419 0.330
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 11 1'20.439 0.350
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 15 1'20.456 0.367
7 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 15 1'20.563 0.474
8 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 13 1'20.693 0.604
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 14 1'20.804 0.715
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 13 1'20.897 0.808
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 11 1'20.917 0.828
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 14 1'20.936 0.847
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 13 1'20.953 0.864
14 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 14 1'21.205 1.116
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 13 1'21.263 1.174
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 15 1'21.436 1.347
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 15 1'21.459 1.370
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 16 1'21.677 1.588
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 15 1'21.764 1.675
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 15 1'22.090 2.001
View full results
Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing

Previous article

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Sub-event FP3

Trending Today

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP3; Ricciardo hits trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP3; Ricciardo hits trouble

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing

Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Binotto 'questioned' his role amid Ferrari struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto 'questioned' his role amid Ferrari struggles

Soft tyres only for Townsville Supercars rounds
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Soft tyres only for Townsville Supercars rounds

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin dominates opener
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin dominates opener

Latest news

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP3; Ricciardo hits trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP3; Ricciardo hits trouble

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Binotto 'questioned' his role amid Ferrari struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto 'questioned' his role amid Ferrari struggles

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing

49m
3
Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

4
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

5
World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea breaks lap record to claim pole

1h

Latest news

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP3; Ricciardo hits trouble
Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP3; Ricciardo hits trouble

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Binotto 'questioned' his role amid Ferrari struggles
Formula 1

Binotto 'questioned' his role amid Ferrari struggles

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title
Formula 1

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title

Latest videos

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Netflix announces new Senna drama series 00:33
Formula 1

Netflix announces new Senna drama series

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.