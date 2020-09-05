Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP3; Ricciardo hits trouble
Valtteri Bottas went quickest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix as Daniel Ricciardo hit trouble in the Renault.
The Australian, who has been strong all weekend, stopped on track near the end of the 60 minutes, reporting a problem.
He still finished fourth fastest, but could face a penalty if his problem was on the engine.
Bottas topped the session from the McLarens of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, while teammate Lewis Hamilton had to settle for fifth position after failing to complete a final flying when he nearly crashed into slow cars approaching the Parabolica.
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|14
|1'20.089
|2
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|14
|1'20.318
|0.229
|3
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|15
|1'20.412
|0.323
|4
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|9
|1'20.419
|0.330
|5
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|11
|1'20.439
|0.350
|6
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|15
|1'20.456
|0.367
|7
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|15
|1'20.563
|0.474
|8
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|13
|1'20.693
|0.604
|9
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|14
|1'20.804
|0.715
|10
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|13
|1'20.897
|0.808
|11
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|11
|1'20.917
|0.828
|12
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|14
|1'20.936
|0.847
|13
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|13
|1'20.953
|0.864
|14
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|14
|1'21.205
|1.116
|15
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|13
|1'21.263
|1.174
|16
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|15
|1'21.436
|1.347
|17
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|15
|1'21.459
|1.370
|18
| George Russell
|Williams
|16
|1'21.677
|1.588
|19
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|15
|1'21.764
|1.675
|20
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|15
|1'22.090
|2.001
Latest news
