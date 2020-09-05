Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP3; Ricciardo hits trouble

The Australian, who has been strong all weekend, stopped on track near the end of the 60 minutes, reporting a problem.

He still finished fourth fastest, but could face a penalty if his problem was on the engine.

Bottas topped the session from the McLarens of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, while teammate Lewis Hamilton had to settle for fifth position after failing to complete a final flying when he nearly crashed into slow cars approaching the Parabolica.

Full report to follow