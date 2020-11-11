Kvyat vows to "keep pushing" despite worries on F1 future

Speculation is pointing to AlphaTauri promoting Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda to an F1 seat next year if he secures enough superlicence points in the F2 finale in Bahrain next month.

That decision could leave Kvyat without a drive in F1, with limited opportunities remaining for the Russian and other experienced drivers like Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg already on the hunt for seats.

But after his stirring drive to fourth at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which included a brilliant overtaking move past Charles Leclerc around the outside of Piratella, Kvyat says that only he can fight to secure a seat in the future.

“Look, I have no illusions that things are difficult,” said Kvyat about the 2021 situation at AlphaTauri. “In fact, that the chances are slim, sure.

“Obviously Red Bull has their young driver program which has to work and has to be promoted. It's always been like that and I don't see any reason why it should change for me. But I'm given this opportunity, and there are races to go still.

“As you saw at the last race, it was an amazing race. And with these kind of things, it will always go in your pocket something positive.

“It's important to keep pushing until the very last moment. It will always be remembered, it will always be something plus. And, you never know what can happen also inside Red Bull. That's the only thing I focus on.”

Kvyat says that he put worries about his future to one side, as he knows there is nothing to gain in thinking too much about next year.

“The rest will not help me,” he said. “I know there is a high chance I might not be there next year.

“At Imola I didn't think about that and I managed to deliver a good result for the team. I'm thinking only about how to deliver the best for myself and for the team. And also, especially because we have a still quite a big chance in the constructors' championship to move one position ahead.”

Kvyat says that the example of Nico Hulkenberg, who has resurrected his career chances as a super sub this year, is proof of why drivers always need to give it their all.

“It's a good example,” he said. “Especially in these times, this era of pandemic, you never know what can happen.

“It's always important to be ready. And you want the teams to have a good memory about you. You need to keep pushing always.

“I do it regardless, but more so this year. Even with all these rumours surrounding my future, I still come every time to the race weekend and the team knows I will deliver.

“Maybe somebody would be very affected by this, but I'm not. I improved a lot on this, compared to the past.

“While in the past maybe these things would affect me a lot. Now, honestly, I am unaffected. So every race weekend I deliver my best job I can.”

