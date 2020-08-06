Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations

shares
comments
Leclerc hits out at racism accusations
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 4:39 PM

Charles Leclerc has hit out at those suggesting he is being racist for refusing to take a knee before the start of Formula 1 races.

The Monegasque is one of a few drivers who has declined to kneel down during the anti racism protests because they don't feel comfortable doing so – even though they all fully support the campaign.

Leclerc explained his stance in a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport – where he said he does not want to kneel because some anti-racism protests have been associated with violence.

"I'm against racism, I fight it and I'm glad F1 is using its platform to show the world the right way," he told the newspaper.

"But I didn't want to do that because there have been many protests all over the world associated with violence, and I don't accept any form of violence. And I don't like a civil protest to be used by politicians."

His comments have been twisted by some to suggest that he does not back the anti-racism push or was against the Black Lives Matter movement, something he has angrily hit back at.

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, Leclerc wrote: "It is very sad to see how some people manipulate my words to make headlines making me sound like a racist. I am not racist and I absolutely hate racism. Racism is disgusting.

"Stop putting me in the same group as these disgusting people that are discriminating others because of their skin colour, religion or gender. I'm not part of them and I never will. I've always been respectful to everyone and that should be the standard in today's world.

"And to whoever is using my image to promote their wrong ideas, please stop. I'm not into politics and I don't want to be involved in that."

 

Asked in an official press conference on Thursday about why he had felt the need to speak out, Leclerc said he has got frustrated at people accusing him of being something he was not.

"I just don't want to be judged anymore," he said. "As I have said many times, I am quite active on social media and I do not accept to be called the way I have been called in the last few weeks, negatively obviously, just because of not kneeling.

"That's it. I just wanted to make a straight-forward tweet just to express my feelings and that is it."

Grosjean move was "unacceptable", says Sainz

Previous article

Grosjean move was "unacceptable", says Sainz

Next article

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades

Latest news

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
16m

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
34m

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations

Grosjean move was "unacceptable", says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Grosjean move was "unacceptable", says Sainz

Verstappen: Single-practice Imola plan "a bit stupid"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Verstappen: Single-practice Imola plan "a bit stupid"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades

Latest videos

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Latest news

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident
Formula 1

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations
Formula 1

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations

Grosjean move was "unacceptable", says Sainz
Formula 1

Grosjean move was "unacceptable", says Sainz

Verstappen: Single-practice Imola plan "a bit stupid"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Single-practice Imola plan "a bit stupid"

Mercedes to race with Stirling Moss tribute at Silverstone
Formula 1

Mercedes to race with Stirling Moss tribute at Silverstone

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.