Formula 1 United States GP

Liam Lawson shares throwback video before first live performance in over a decade

Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson reunited with his brother and childhood friends for his first live music performance

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 6:23 PM

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Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images





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Liam Lawson isn't just in Austin to race behind the wheel of a Racing Bulls car, you know? On Thursday, he also played his first live music gig in over a decade. Before the show, he posted a throwback clip of himself playing beside his brother and childhood friends.

The post had passed 87,000 likes and more than 370 comments at the time of writing, with fans excited to see the Kiwi over the race weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

Lawson took to the stage at the Esses Bazaar on Thursday night ahead of the United States Grand Prix, reuniting with his brother Marcus and childhood friends Thomas and Harrison. It was the first time he had played in front of a crowd since he was 11.

“I played in front of a crowd when I was 11, and that was the last time I did it. It’s been a long time,” he told People before the show.

The group grew up playing music together in New Zealand, after Lawson’s father got both of his sons into playing the guitar.

“Music’s been in my life and my family’s life since I was very, very young,” Lawson continued. “He got me and my brother into guitar when we were very young. We grew up basically playing together.”

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images

He added that he had studied for guitar exams for seven years, and even wrote his own songs as a child. He doesn't have plans to start writing now, though.

“It’s a cool opportunity to do this with my brother and a couple of friends that I’ve grown up playing with,” Lawson told the media. “To be honest, we haven’t done this for like 10 years.”

The performance drew a strong turnout of Formula 1 stars, with Daniel Ricciardo, Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad all in the crowd at Inn Cahoots on East Sixth Street.

Lawson played a mostly country set of covers on a signature Taylor guitar made for him.

Racing Bulls later called it “an unforgettable evening filled with music and friends”.

Lawson is ninth in the drivers’ championship on 75 points heading into this weekend’s race at the Circuit of the Americas.

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