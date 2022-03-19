Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton "really happy" to qualify fifth for Bahrain GP Next / Bottas: "Pretty cool" starting next to Hamilton on Alfa F1 debut
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

McLaren explains factors behind Bahrain qualifying struggles

McLaren thinks a combination of track characteristics and the legacy of its testing problems last week have triggered its difficult weekend at Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
McLaren explains factors behind Bahrain qualifying struggles

Neither McLaren driver made it through to Q3 in Bahrain, with Lando Norris qualifying 13th and Daniel Ricciardo down in 18th as they both struggled for a lack of grip around the Sakhir track.

The team's performance has been a surprise following a hugely encouraging first pre-season test in Barcelona , where it appeared that the squad could be on a par with Ferrari.

Technical director James Key thinks a number of factors have come into play, with its car appearing not to be especially well suited to lower speed corners.

"Barcelona was pretty positive for us and I think it's a track which played towards the strengths that we currently have," he explained.

"Here, I've got to say we're obviously surprised. It's been a tough weekend for us, and we definitely came in on the backfoot, having not tested properly at all last week, because of these brake issues that has crept up on us."

Key said that the brake problems, which limited McLaren's running in the Bahrain test, had huge knock-on consequences in meaning the team could not get through the programme it had planned.

"We knew we're a little bit tight on the front brake temperatures, but here, they just rocketed to a level we didn't predict. So that took a lot of learning and time to fix," he said.

"But of course, it also meant we were stuck in the garage trying to allow the car to run reliably with temperatures regenerating. So we didn't really do any optimization for Bahrain: certainly none of what we really plan to do.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"We got some laps, and we did some reliability runs. But we didn't have the time we really wanted to both allow the drivers to get a feel for the car, at a very different track and to do a lot of work on our setup with the new bits that we put on as well. So I think we came in on the backfoot."

But despite understanding the factors that have held the team back, Key admitted that the McLaren MCL36 is lacking grip.

"There's performance to find here" he said. "I'm not going to stand here and say, 'everything's perfect' because for sure this track in particular, we've just sort of highlighted some of the weaknesses we've got. And it's a general thing.

Read Also:

"The car itself, the platform is working well. Mechanically, it's fine. Aerodynamically, it does what it's supposed to do. The drivers aren't finding the extremes we had in past years with different rates of balance and difficulty. So it's a lot more consistent in that respect.

"What we need is more grip, we need more grip, mechanically, we need more grip aerodynamically. And that showed itself less on Barcelona because the nature of the corners there works better with our car than the nature of the corners here."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton "really happy" to qualify fifth for Bahrain GP
Previous article

Hamilton "really happy" to qualify fifth for Bahrain GP
Next article

Bottas: "Pretty cool" starting next to Hamilton on Alfa F1 debut

Bottas: "Pretty cool" starting next to Hamilton on Alfa F1 debut
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

McLaren More from
McLaren
Seidl: McLaren must remain patient despite Australian GP progress Australian GP
Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren must remain patient despite Australian GP progress

Norris: McLaren's upswing in F1 form largely Melbourne track specific Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren's upswing in F1 form largely Melbourne track specific

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
4 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.