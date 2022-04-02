Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Next / Hulkenberg ‘keen but not desperate’ to get back to F1
Formula 1 News

F1: No fears of dilution with three US races from 2023

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali believes the addition of a third race in the United States next year will not dilute the market and only bring “added value for everyone”.

Luke Smith
By:
F1: No fears of dilution with three US races from 2023

F1 announced earlier this week that it would be returning to Las Vegas in 2023, staging a new grand prix incorporating the iconic Strip around a 3.8-mile street circuit.

Las Vegas has signed an initial three-year deal to host a grand prix that will be staged on Saturday night, joining the existing US events in Miami and Austin.

It means the United States will stage more races than any other country next year, with three events all on different timezones. The 10pm start time in Las Vegas means the new race will hit the prime-time audience on the west coast of the United States, and will be an early-morning event in mainland Europe on the Sunday.

Domenicali said there were no fears this would lead to the American market becoming diluted, believing each race would appeal to a slightly different audience.

“No dilution, it’s an added value for everyone, because we are hitting the different targets in terms of demographics and location,” Domenicali said.

“The beauty of the growth of our sport in this country is we are reaching a lot of young people that are starting to be thrilled by our sport.

“We have seen before our eyes the drivers, [they are] very young. They have the possibility of sharing through the social channels also who they are, promoting our sport.

“Through them, I think there will be a great connection to develop the sport in the right dimension with the right ideas.”

Miami track drone overview

Miami track drone overview

Photo by: Miami GP

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei felt confident that all three US races would not only complement each other, but would also attract an international following.

“One of the things that is special about Formula 1 is the global nature,” Maffei said.

“The audience that shows up in Miami will be a global audience, the audience that shows up in Austin already is a global audience.

“I’m absolutely positive the audience that shows up in Las Vegas is going to be a global audience, it’s not just going to be a US audience.”

Read Also:

F1 reported a crowd of 400,000 for the United States Grand Prix in Austin last year, proving the growth of the series in the American market after previously struggling to capture the audience.

The Miami Grand Prix will debut on the calendar this year, while Austin signed a new 10-year deal to stage the United States Grand Prix ahead of this season.

Summing up the US growth, Domenicali said: “If you think where we were three years ago, it was difficult to have one grand prix full of people. Now we are heading to a situation where this year we are going to have two events totally sold out.

“It’s giving you the magnitude of what the US will represent for Formula 1. We feel the vibes, we feel it is really something that needs to belong to this country. This is a huge opportunity.

“To think that next year we’re going to have three races in the US, if you think again back a couple of years ago, you would say you are crazy.

“We are focused on making sure this would be one of the most important markets for F1, not forgetting of course that we were born in Europe, and we are a worldwide sport.

“This is our dimension, and we will stay as it is in that respect.”

shares
comments

Related video

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise
Previous article

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise
Next article

Hulkenberg ‘keen but not desperate’ to get back to F1

Hulkenberg ‘keen but not desperate’ to get back to F1
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors Australian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.