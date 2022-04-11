Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading? Next / Ten things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

McLaren's Lando Norris has cautioned that his team's Australian Grand Prix result "might be as good as it gets for a while" due to how well the track suited its Formula 1 car.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

After running Ferrari close for third in the 2021 championship, McLaren has taken several steps back under the new 2022 regulations and only managed to score six points from the first two races.

But while McLaren failed to make it into Q3 in either event, in Melbourne Norris progressed to qualify fourth, with Ricciardo claiming seventh on the grid.

While Norris and Ricciardo were powerless to resist the quicker Mercedes cars during Sunday's 58-lap race, the retirements of Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen allowed them to finish fifth and sixth respectively, bumping the team from eighth to fourth in the standings.

Ricciardo was encouraged by the "mega" result in front of his home fans, but Norris cautioned that it "might be as good as it gets for a while" as the Albert Park circuit appeared to suit the MCL36, which hadn't been substantially changed compared the configuration that failed to deliver in the opening rounds.

"The car has been good from the FP1 and throughout the whole weekend, which is a good thing. It shows that there are still those strengths in the car," Norris said when quizzed by Motorsport.com on how smooth McLaren's weekend went.

"We just need to keep working on the weaknesses, to be honest, if we want to be here more often because not all tracks are as smooth and as quick as this.

"So, I think this might be as good as it gets for a while and we're going to a couple of tracks which might be a bit tougher for us.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"But the team is motivated. I guess a day like today really helps them out and keeps them happy, so a good result for the team."

Norris admitted that he had one eye on trying to catch the Mercedes cars ahead after losing position to them due to a poor start, but conceded that the world champion squad is still too quick for McLaren.

"I guess we wanted to fight the Mercedes a little bit more than we did," he said.

"If I was ahead after turn one without a bad start, they would have passed us at some point in the race anyway, so I don't think we can be too unhappy. I think we have to be happy with the job we did, they just have a much better car.

Read Also:

"We've seen in Bahrain how much quicker they were and the car we have today is basically exactly the same as the car we had in Bahrain. We've not changed too much but it shows we still have a lot of work to do.

"Fifth and sixth is still a great result, I guess it would have been worse if both Ferraris were ahead of us and both Red Bulls. We capitalised on some other failures from others.

"But we still have some good points, so we have to be happy with that."

shares
comments

Related video

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?
Previous article

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?
Next article

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc warns Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid title fight
Formula 1

Leclerc warns Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid title fight

Verstappen: F1 must speed up "turtle" Aston Martin safety car Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 must speed up "turtle" Aston Martin safety car

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris says F1 Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Norris says F1 Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren

Verstappen: Drive to Survive editing made Norris "look like a dick" Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Drive to Survive editing made Norris "look like a dick"

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.