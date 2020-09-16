Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Breaking news

Ocon: F1 drivers will learn from Mugello restart carnage

shares
comments
Ocon: F1 drivers will learn from Mugello restart carnage
By:

Esteban Ocon says that Formula 1 drivers will learn a lesson from the crash at the safety car restart in the Tuscan Grand Prix.

The Renault man was one of 12 drivers to receive a warning from the FIA stewards after the incident that saw Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen, Antonio Giovinazzi and Nicholas Latifi eliminated from the race.

Ocon, who was just in front of the collisions, admitted that he was so surprised by the lack of reaction from the cars ahead that he thought his team was mistaken when it told him that the race was restarting.

“I've re-watched a bit the video,” said the Frenchman. “Clearly the safety car light got switched off a lot later than what we are used to in this race.

“From where we're sitting in the car, I got told 'safety car is in this lap.' But the guys were still driving like if there was another lap, so I thought maybe there was a misunderstanding with me and the team, maybe there's another one, that we are going for another lap.

“And actually, no it wasn't. We stayed for a very long time at slow speed. Obviously there's a short acceleration, which increases from the back, because the guys at the back are catching up more of a gap. So it's a bit like motorway traffic.

“And yeah, it caught everyone by surprise, just behind me. I got lucky to not get hit in the back. But some didn't, unfortunately.”

Asked about the regulation that requires drivers not to undertake “no erratic acceleration or braking” at a restart, he said: “We like everything being precise in F1, rule-wise, but it's not always easy to do so. I'm pretty sure it's going to be discussed at the next FIA drivers' meeting, that topic.

“Now that everyone knows that this can happen. I think we are going to be all more aware that there could be braking, or there could be a very late restart like there was now.

“The last time something happened like that was Baku in F2 , I think that's the similar example that comes into my mind.”

Read Also:

Although Ocon avoided the accident, he was forced to retire before the restart due to an overheating brake issue.

“It was not an easy race obviously on our side,” he said. “It's a shame because I would have liked to be part of that one, obviously.

“I think the base of the car was very strong, so that's the positive of it. I had a clean start, Turn One was also pretty good, but then I had to avoid Carlos [Sainz] who spun, I lost again the position that I more or less did right in the first corner.

“And after that we were struggling with that brake overheating issue on the rear under the safety car, and obviously it came up. We lost a bit of data from there, and when we came to a stop on the red flag it was impossible to repair in such a short time. We decided to retire the car.”

Asked if the team knew the cause of the overheating, he added: “Not really, we were not sure, it could be caused by debris that came into the duct, But we are still reviewing it.”

Related video

The bust and boom that will start Ferrari's second F1 millennium

Previous article

The bust and boom that will start Ferrari's second F1 millennium
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Tuscany GP
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Michelin Rallye de Chypre
WRC WRC / News

Michelin Rallye de Chypre

Gardner joins Ajo KTM squad for 2021 Moto2 season
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Gardner joins Ajo KTM squad for 2021 Moto2 season

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more
Esports Esports / Special feature

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more

Macau GP to be run for Formula 4 cars in 2020
F3 F3 / Breaking news

Macau GP to be run for Formula 4 cars in 2020

Latest news

Ocon: F1 drivers will learn from Mugello restart carnage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon: F1 drivers will learn from Mugello restart carnage

The bust and boom that will start Ferrari's second F1 millennium Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The bust and boom that will start Ferrari's second F1 millennium

Mugello gravel trap approach won’t work everywhere - FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mugello gravel trap approach won’t work everywhere - FIA

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid

Trending

1
WRC

Michelin Rallye de Chypre

2
Moto2

Gardner joins Ajo KTM squad for 2021 Moto2 season

3h
3
Esports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more

4
F3

Macau GP to be run for Formula 4 cars in 2020

Latest news

Ocon: F1 drivers will learn from Mugello restart carnage
Formula 1

Ocon: F1 drivers will learn from Mugello restart carnage

The bust and boom that will start Ferrari's second F1 millennium
Formula 1

The bust and boom that will start Ferrari's second F1 millennium

Mugello gravel trap approach won’t work everywhere - FIA
Formula 1

Mugello gravel trap approach won’t work everywhere - FIA

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid

Safety car lights change wouldn't have stopped pile-up - Latifi
Formula 1

Safety car lights change wouldn't have stopped pile-up - Latifi

Latest videos

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 14:26
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 15:23
Formula 1

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

My Job in 60 Seconds | PETRONAS Trackside Fluid Engineer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | PETRONAS Trackside Fluid Engineer

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Tuscan GP 15:09
Formula 1

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Tuscan GP

2020 Tuscan Grand Prix F1 Race Debrief 07:31
Formula 1

2020 Tuscan Grand Prix F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.