Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal? Next / Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks
Formula 1 News

Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Esteban Ocon believes Alpine’s “fighting spirit” will be its biggest strength in the battle for fifth place in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship against Aston Martin and AlphaTauri.

Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth

With McLaren and Ferrari already far clear in the fight for third, it has left Alpine, Aston Martin and AlphaTauri separated by just nine points in the race for P5.

AlphaTauri currently sits fifth, one point clear of Aston Martin, with both teams having already scored podium finishes this year. Alpine is a further eight points back in seventh.

Alpine has now shifted full focus to the development of its 2022 car, anticipating the overhaul of the technical regulations next year, leaving it to try and maximise its current package.

Ocon said that the competitive order in the fight for fifth was “pretty much how it is now”, but made clear Alpine would not back down and keep battling hard.

“I think our strength is going to be probably our fighting spirit, because we are not always the fastest of that group,” Ocon acknowledged.

“AlphaTauri have been a little bit faster than we were. Aston Martin are also quite fast and giving us a hard time in most places.

“But we are going to fight them until the end. And it's going to be only the one that scores consistently throughout the year, little points by little points, who are going to finish in that fifth position.

“There's still a long way to go. So we're ready to fight.”

Read Also:

Alpine has scored points in all but one race so far this year, but has failed to finish any higher than sixth, recorded by Fernando Alonso in Azerbaijan.

The team heads into this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix looking to build on its first double-score of the season at Silverstone earlier this month, when Alonso and Ocon finished P7 and P9.

Ocon was upbeat about his chances of a good result in Budapest, calling the Hungaroring “one of my favourite circuits.”

“It's one track that I really enjoy,” Ocon said.

“There's a lot of combination of corners. Tyres are going to be quite important to get right. And yeah, tyre usage, good confidence in the car, all of this is gonna be mega important.

“So hopefully we can get the maximum out of it there as well and get some more points.”

shares
comments

Related video

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Previous article

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Next article

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

14 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull evidence will put British GP crash in ‘different light’

16 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

4
Supercars

Supercars teams told to limit movement in Queensland

5
Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Latest news
Hakkinen: Bottas not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job
Formula 1

Hakkinen: Bottas not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job

41m
Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks
Formula 1

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks

57m
Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth
Formula 1

Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth

1 h
Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

14 h
Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown
Formula 1

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown

14 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Marko - New evidence will put crash in 'slightly different light' 00:59
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Marko - New evidence will put crash in 'slightly different light'

Formula 1: Verstappen 'not interested' in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash 00:49
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Verstappen 'not interested' in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash

Formula 1: Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone clash 00:45
Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone clash

Virtual Onboard - Hungaroring 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Hungaroring

Wolff feels 00:55
Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
McLaren backs decision to delay F1 pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP
Formula 1

McLaren backs decision to delay F1 pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

Schumacher’s openness ‘helpful to everyone’, says Haas F1 chief engineer
Formula 1

Schumacher’s openness ‘helpful to everyone’, says Haas F1 chief engineer

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Esteban Ocon More from
Esteban Ocon
Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

Ocon feels his F1 "pace is back" after Silverstone turnaround British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon feels his F1 "pace is back" after Silverstone turnaround

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime
Formula 1

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 in Hungary
Formula 1

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 in Hungary

Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ F1 comments at British GP British GP
Formula 1

Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ F1 comments at British GP

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Trending Today

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Red Bull evidence will put British GP crash in ‘different light’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull evidence will put British GP crash in ‘different light’

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

Supercars teams told to limit movement in Queensland
Supercars Supercars

Supercars teams told to limit movement in Queensland

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

Hakkinen: Bottas not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hakkinen: Bottas not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks

Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.