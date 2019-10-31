Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Special feature

Promoted: Ross Brawn on moving the sport forwards for fans

shares
comments
Oct 31, 2019, 4:36 PM

The best leaders know how to strike a balance when making key decisions, for example between data over instinct, innovation over tradition.

Ross Brawn, Formula 1’s managing director, Motorsports embodies this spirit, as a former F1 team boss and team technical director who dominated the sport with Benetton, Ferrari and even with his own Brawn F1 team, ten years ago. He has lived both sides of the sport and right now he’s putting that balance into key decisions about its future, for example in shaping the rules for 2021 and beyond.

In his new role, Ross’s job is to oversee the sporting and technical regulations of F1, with the aim of both maintaining its authenticity and making it the most entertaining sport it can be. If he’s successful, no single team will be able to do exactly what Ross did to make a name for himself: dominate F1.

“We want to bring the cars closer together,” says Brawn. “We want to have a more evenly matched field. Still maintain this innovation, this excitement, but bring the cars closer together. So that’s what my ambition is.

“My ambition used to be measured in race wins or points scored. Now it’s going to be measured in the quality of racing we have, and how many fans watch it.”

In this process F1 reflects what many businesses have to go through; finding the right path to growth without losing sight of your ‘True North’. F1 has an audience it speaks to regularly of almost 500 million people worldwide, the core group of which live and breathe motorsport and demand greater access and insight.

At the same time the sport needs to reach out to new fans and new audience demographics to keep growing, but without alienating the base. In this video, Brawn explains his approach to finding this balance.

As Brawn is fond of saying, “there is no one-size-fits-all approach to this”. On the contrary, the huge opportunity for F1 comes with the ability to customise, to understand the various segments of fans who want to consume specific branches of content and data and serve their needs effectively.

In that, the work Brawn and F1 do with technical partners like Tata Communications is vital. Tata does similar work with MotoGP and World Rally Championship; changing the landscape and opening up the platforms, channels and information for a next gen audience.

This exclusive film is part of a series of dialogues, to watch the rest of the series, visit the Tata Communications channels.

Next article
F1's new 2021 rules finally approved

Previous article

F1's new 2021 rules finally approved

Next article

Gallery: F1’s ‘futuristic’ 2021 car design from all angles

Gallery: F1’s ‘futuristic’ 2021 car design from all angles
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Ross Brawn

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

4
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

58m
5
WRC

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.