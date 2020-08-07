Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest

shares
comments
Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest
By:
Aug 7, 2020, 9:10 AM

Racing Point has been docked constructors' championship points, fined 400,000 euro, and reprimanded after the FIA upheld Renault's protests against its brake ducts.

In a lengthy summary handed down by motor racing's governing body on Friday morning, stewards concluded that Racing Point's brake duct design was in breach of F1 design rules.

The FIA concluded that the 'principal' designer of the brake duct design was Mercedes, which meant Racing Point had broken the rules with what it had done.

It was decided that the team would lose 7.5 constructors' championship points for both its cars in the Styrian Grand Prix as well as be fined. Furthermore, it was reprimanded for having run the ducts in the Hungarian and British Grands Prix.

More to follow

Hamilton says it's not the right time for contract talks

Hamilton says it's not the right time for contract talks
Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point
Author Jonathan Noble

