Australian GP
09 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
22 days
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
50 days
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
57 days
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
70 days
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
92 days
R
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
113 days
R
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
127 days
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
141 days
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
169 days
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
176 days
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
197 days
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
211 days
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
225 days
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
232 days
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
246 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
260 days
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Analysis

How Red Bull struck an early tech blow against Mercedes

By:
Mar 11, 2020, 5:20 PM

A wheel has yet to be turned in the Formula 1 World Championship but tensions are already high in Melbourne, as the teams begin to jockey for position and dispute the legality of each other’s machines.

Ferrari’s 2019 power unit, Mercedes’ DAS and Racing Point’s ‘Pink Merc’ are all hot topics, but one unheralded key battle in the technical war has already been won, as a request by Red Bull has forced the FIA to clarify its position on a solution used by Mercedes in 2019 and which it intended to use again this season.

The rear brake duct and suspension upright seen on both the W10 and 2020’s W11 features what the team believed to be a clever interpretation of the regulations. It’s a design that leans on the suspension upright to create an additional inlet above the main brake duct (red arrow, below), which then feeds airflow into a void on the top of the brake drum. 

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear duct

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear duct

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This provides a cooling benefit that aids in tyre management, as it reduces heat transfer between the brakes and wheel rim, a trait that would ordinarily heat the tyre.

The issue that Red Bull raised relates to a section within article 5.1 of the technical regulations:

Air ducts around the rear brakes will be considered part of the braking system and shall not protrude beyond:

  1. a) A plane parallel to the ground situated at a distance of 160mm above the horizontal centre line of the wheel.

The inlet formed by the uprights design clearly sits above this 160mm measurement and so the FIA has confirmed that teams using this solution will have to make adjustments.

Time to adapt

As the affected teams have little time to remedy the affected components ahead of the race this weekend, it’s customary for the FIA to offer an alternative solution. As such, the FIA has suggested a similarly-sized outlet can be made at the rear of the upright for airflow to pass straight through, or the inlet can be closed-off entirely. The second of these solutions can only be run for the first two events, with the FIA requiring a fully-compliant version thereafter.

Racing Point RP20 rear suspension brakes

Racing Point RP20 rear suspension brakes

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While Mercedes has been the primary target of this ‘attack’, Racing Point may also find itself pegged back in Australia too, as it carried the design across to the RP20 (above).

