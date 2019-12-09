Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault "exasperated" by rivals voting to keep "stupid" Q2 rule

shares
comments
Renault "exasperated" by rivals voting to keep "stupid" Q2 rule
By:
Dec 9, 2019, 10:01 AM

Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul says he's "exasperated" by fellow Formula 1 teams' refusal to abolish the rule that sees the second qualifying segment dictate the choice of tyre for the race start.

The top three teams have had such a pace advantage this year that their drivers routinely qualified on medium tyres, often leaving just the four drivers starting in sixth to 10th places on softs, while while those behind with a free choice almost always went for mediums or hards.

In Abu Dhabi last weekend, Renault drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg qualified eighth and 10th, but ultimately both slipped out of the points as Sergio Perez and Daniil Kvyat worked their way up the order with a more optimum strategy.

The Enstone-based team did at least secure fifth in the World Championship, which was under threat from Scuderia Toro Rosso.

A plan to drop the Q2 tyre rule was discussed by the F1 Strategy Group this year. However, because the April 30th deadline for 2020 sporting regulation changes had passed, unanimity was required, and in the end the top teams and some of their satellites voted against any change. The rule also remains in place for 2021, even though unanimity is not needed at this stage.

“Again we saw a demonstration of that silly regulation of having to start on the soft tyres, which gives such an advantage to the guys behind," Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.

“It was agreed in the Strategy Group, everyone agreed [to bin it]. Then when it comes to a vote, all the arrangements seemed to come back, and frankly I’m exasperated by that.

“There was a lobby from the top teams and their junior teams to stop a change, because it’s a regulation that was engineered by the top teams to protect them. I don’t think they need it, but it’s an extra protection.

“It’s also something that’s helping teams that are customers or are affiliated to the top teams, and the ones that are squeezed are what I call the 'middle class', it’s us and McLaren in most cases.

“In fairness, sometimes it’s been to our advantage, when we were outside the top 10 – Mexico and Suzuka for example. But it’s not because it’s sometimes to our advantage that we should keep it.

"It’s a stupid regulation, it needs to go away. No one is doing anything about it, and frankly I am exasperated to see it happening again.”

Next article
Mercedes can secure F1 future by reducing Daimler spending

Previous article

Mercedes can secure F1 future by reducing Daimler spending
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes can secure F1 future by reducing Daimler spending

52m
2
Formula 1

Renault "exasperated" by rivals voting to keep "stupid" Q2 rule

20m
3
Supercars

Gen3 won't "dumb down" Supercars tech regs

1h
4
MotoGP

Yamaha would be happy to keep Vinales "for 2021 and beyond"

5
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull's 2020 start key to my future

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Renault "exasperated" by rivals voting to keep "stupid" Q2 rule
F1

Renault "exasperated" by rivals voting to keep "stupid" Q2 rule

Mercedes can secure F1 future by reducing Daimler spending
F1

Mercedes can secure F1 future by reducing Daimler spending

Autosport Awards: Norris voted British Competition Driver
F1

Autosport Awards: Norris voted British Competition Driver

Autosport Awards: Johnathan Hoggard earns Red Bull F1 test
F1

Autosport Awards: Johnathan Hoggard earns Red Bull F1 test

Autosport Awards: Monaco Grand Prix receives Grant Award
F1

Autosport Awards: Monaco Grand Prix receives Grant Award

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.