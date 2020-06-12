Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
167 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Reverse grid races "still on the table" for F1 2021

shares
comments
Reverse grid races "still on the table" for F1 2021
By:
Jun 12, 2020, 9:11 AM

Formula 1 chiefs have not given up on their attempts to try out reverse grid qualifying races, with Ross Brawn saying the idea remains an option for 2021.

A recent proposal to try out reverse grid sprints at the second of double headers this year was rejected after it failed to get unanimous support from teams.

While nine of the current grid were in favour of the idea, Mercedes blocked it because it felt that its competitive chances would be hurt by having to start at the back.

But with F1 set to move to a new governance structure next year, where unanimous support is no longer needed for rule changes, there is every chance that a fresh vote on the matter could get the backing to go through.

Speaking to the official F1 website, Brawn has offered a firm hint that reverse grid discussions will start again for 2021.

"Reverse grid races are still on the table for next year," he said.

Read Also:

One other idea that got rejected was for F1 to allow dropped scores in the championship battle this year, just because of the risk of teams or drivers not being able to complete the full season if there is a coronavirus outbreak in the paddock.

Brawn said that while there were good reasons to have the tweak, there was too much risks of teams playing games that would affect the racing spectacle if it was put in place.

"We did talk at one stage of feasibility of perhaps dropping one or two results in the current circumstances," he explained.

"The problem with that is the teams could 'game it'. They could work out how they could take advantage of an opportunity and you might find they get to a race where they aren't likely to score point because they are having problems, so they decide not to finish.

"That would look bad for Formula 1. There's all sorts of gamesmanship that would go on if there was an opportunity to drop a couple of results, so we concluded, particularly as it will be a shortened calendar, it was better to leave all results in place."

Next article
Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan F1 rounds cancelled for 2020

Previous article

Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan F1 rounds cancelled for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Supercars

How a Supercars backmarker team turned the tables

2
Supercars

Cinematic Peter Brock documentary nearing release

3
Formula 1

New Aston Martin F1 factory delayed until 2022

4
DTM

Kubica: Joining DTM like "jumping into deep water"

15m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 win 03:00
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 win

F1's Ugliest Cars 10:46
Formula 1

F1's Ugliest Cars

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber 02:47
Formula 1

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber

F1's Banned Whacky Wings 07:36
Formula 1

F1's Banned Whacky Wings

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Latest news

Reverse grid races "still on the table" for F1 2021
Formula 1

Reverse grid races "still on the table" for F1 2021

Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan F1 rounds cancelled for 2020
Formula 1

Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan F1 rounds cancelled for 2020

Bahrain could run second race on “almost oval” track, says Brawn
Formula 1

Bahrain could run second race on “almost oval” track, says Brawn

Obituary: Porsche engine designer Hans Mezger, 1929-2020
Formula 1

Obituary: Porsche engine designer Hans Mezger, 1929-2020

Grid build-ups could be abandoned as new safety option
Formula 1

Grid build-ups could be abandoned as new safety option

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.