Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo confident Renault can be strong everywhere now

shares
comments
Ricciardo confident Renault can be strong everywhere now
By:

Daniel Ricciardo is confident that his Renault Formula 1 team can be competitive at every type of upcoming venue following a recent run of good results.

Over the last four races Ricciardo finished fourth at Spa, sixth at Monza, fifth at Mugello and then fourth again at Sochi, despite a time penalty.

On three occasions his teammate Esteban Ocon also scored well.

Ricciardo currently lies sixth in the world championship, just two points behind third-placed Lando Norris and one shy of Alex Albon, while Renault holds fifth in the constructors' version, seven behind McLaren in third.

Ricciardo said the Sochi result was a confidence booster because Russia hadn't been a particularly strong venue either for the team or him personally in previous seasons. Last year he started 10th and retired with collision damage.

"After this weekend I can certainly be more confident moving forward," he said.

"Nico [Hulkenberg] did pretty well around here last year, but it certainly wasn't our strongest track. And personally, it's never been my strongest track.

"So to put in a good result here personally, but also to have the car underneath me here, really from FP1 onwards, I think that says a lot.

"It gives me confidence now I think at any track we go to. Whether it's a top five car, I don't know, but I think certainly we can realistically aim for Q3 at every track now, no matter what the layout."

Read Also:

Regarding the recent run of form he said: "It's been really positive the last four races, the worst result was sixth, so I'm really happy with that.

"Reliability has been good. We're in a good place, I'm in a good place. I've picked up a few mistakes, but I'm still pleased with the outcome."

Ocon, who ran fourth in the first stint in Sochi before dropping back to seventh, agreed that the Enstone team is making progress.

"It's going in the right direction," said the Frenchman. "We see that the pace is strong. For the future races it's good, we're catching the guys in the front, which is the main target for the constructors' championship, and I was fourth at some point. It means that it's getting there."

Related video

Young driver logjam “not a headache” for Ferrari

Previous article

Young driver logjam “not a headache” for Ferrari
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Ricciardo confident Renault can be strong everywhere now
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo confident Renault can be strong everywhere now

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Racing Point “surprised” by Perez criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point “surprised” by Perez criticism

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future

Norris to race with new McLaren F1 nose concept
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris to race with new McLaren F1 nose concept

Latest news

Ricciardo confident Renault can be strong everywhere now
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo confident Renault can be strong everywhere now

Young driver logjam “not a headache” for Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Young driver logjam “not a headache” for Ferrari

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo confident Renault can be strong everywhere now

59m
2
Formula 1

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

3
Formula 1

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

4
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

5
Formula 1

Racing Point “surprised” by Perez criticism

Latest news

Ricciardo confident Renault can be strong everywhere now
Formula 1

Ricciardo confident Renault can be strong everywhere now

Young driver logjam “not a headache” for Ferrari
Formula 1

Young driver logjam “not a headache” for Ferrari

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future
Formula 1

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season
Formula 1

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

Inside F1’s tech war: New Ferrari updates explained via 3D model
Formula 1

Inside F1’s tech war: New Ferrari updates explained via 3D model

Latest videos

How McLaren's Updates Are Just The Beginning - F1's Russian GP Tech 06:37
Formula 1

How McLaren's Updates Are Just The Beginning - F1's Russian GP Tech

Qualifying Drama, Practice Starts & More | 2020 Russian GP F1 Race Debrief 08:52
Formula 1

Qualifying Drama, Practice Starts & More | 2020 Russian GP F1 Race Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP best photos 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP best photos

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom 02:24
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.