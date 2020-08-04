Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing
By:
Co-author: Stuart Codling
Aug 4, 2020, 3:11 PM

Daniel Ricciardo will raise Romain Grosjean's aggressive defensive moves during the British Grand Prix at the next Formula 1 drivers' briefing on Friday.

The stewards noted two separate incidents during Sunday's race where Grosjean appeared to move under braking while trying to defend position from Carlos Sainz and Renault driver Ricciardo.

Grosjean received a black-and-white flag for the move on Sainz, and was under investigation for his defence against Ricciardo before being given an official warning after the race.

Grosjean said after the race he had no regrets over his defensive moves, saying that while he "pushed the limit", the rules did not specify against such late blocks.

Ricciardo was ultimately able to pass Grosjean en route to a fourth place finish in the British Grand Prix, but discussed the moves with the Haas driver after the race.

"I didn't go in there with guns blazing," Ricciardo said. "Romain has been around long enough, I didn't want to go in and educate him, he should know by now what he's doing.

"It's not only me that is in danger with a late-move and a reaction, but maybe I break my front wing, but likely that you get a puncture, so it's really for both of us in that scenario.

"If you time it and just move a little earlier, then I probably go the outside, you probably actually have a better chance of defence as well. It's all stuff he knew.

"When he saw the video, he realised that it was a little bit late. I didn't feel the need to go back and forth. The stewards were quite good about it."

Ricciardo said he would move to bring the incident up in the next drivers' briefing to canvas opinion from the rest of the field over moves under braking.

"We'll probably bring it up in the next drivers' meeting next week, just to get the other views," Ricciardo said. "But I'm sure everyone is on board, it was just a little too late.

"Back in 2016, Max [Verstappen] was doing it a few times under braking and we addressed it, and I felt like we had moved on from that. Behaviour has been pretty good from memory, for the most part, the last few years.

"I gave Romain my opinion of it, and tried to give him a pretty diplomatic answer. If we bring it up in drivers' briefing on Friday, open a conversation again, he'll realise it a bit more.

"I'm sure if all the drivers see it, they'll say yeah, it was a bit on the edge.The main thing is it's an unnecessary risk for all of us, even for him, he risked getting a puncture or something.

"It's for all of us, and the longevity of our race."

What is the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix? F1’s second Silverstone race explained

What is the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix? F1’s second Silverstone race explained

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo , Romain Grosjean
Author Luke Smith

