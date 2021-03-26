Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
00 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
261 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

By:

Daniel Ricciardo says his McLaren Formula 1 team worked him "pretty hard" over the past two months as the Australian got up to speed ahead of his first season with the operation.

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

Ricciardo moved to McLaren to replace the Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz this winter, jumping ship after two largely frustrating seasons with Renault.

Ahead of this weekend's F1 season opener in Bahrain, Ricciardo has revealed just how intense the preparation for his first McLaren campaign has been as he worked to embed himself within the Woking team.

"They've worked me pretty hard to say the least over the last two months," said Ricciardo.

"But let's say there's been a method to the madness. It's had its reasons, and it hasn't wasted my time. I think we've worked efficiently.

"They're just ticking as many boxes as they can and I think it just shows they put the work in and they're getting the results as they showed the last couple years. It's been pleasant."

Expectations around McLaren are higher than they've been for years after the team claimed a surprising third spot in the 2020 constructors' championship.

Ricciardo feels McLaren's increased stature within the F1 paddock is palpable and believes there's "a real sense of momentum" in the team.

"From the outside, looking into McLaren the last couple years, they turned a massive corner and even their presence in the paddock, I think was certainly more known. It felt larger," the Australian added.

"Walking in there I feel that there's a lot of enthusiasm, motivation. I know these are very kind of cliche words but there's a real sense of momentum in the team."

Read Also:

Despite only getting three half days in the unfamiliar MCL35M during pre-season testing, Ricciardo feels he is up to speed with his new car and thinks the last bit of performance will come as the season unfolds.

"I mean, every car is different," he said when asked about the difference between the McLaren and his old Renault car.

"The best way to quickly say it is I think all of us could jump in any car on the grid and get up to 90%, 95% relatively quickly, because in a way, they all do the same thing.

"They're all an F1 car, they all have their strengths and they've all got a fair amount of downforce.

"It's then extracting probably the last 5%, that's where your exploit different characteristics of the car. Whether that's through traction, through braking or through high speed cornering; the list goes on.

"But it hasn't been a massive adjustment, it's fairly familiar. I think just extracting that last bit will naturally come over a bit of time."

shares
comments

Related video

Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver

Previous article

Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

14min
2
Formula 1

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting

1h
3
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

4
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

15h
5
Supercars

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

Latest news
Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter
Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

14m
Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver
Formula 1

Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver

33m
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime
Formula 1

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

1h
Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting
Formula 1

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting

1h
Hamilton: 2021 doesn’t feel like my final season in F1
Formula 1

Hamilton: 2021 doesn’t feel like my final season in F1

1h
Latest videos
McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
20h

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars 06:11
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season 13:33
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit 01:51
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit

More from
Filip Cleeren
AlphaTauri F1 in much better shape than last year - Gasly
Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri F1 in much better shape than last year - Gasly

'Pushy' Alonso a big help to Alpine F1 team, says Brivio
Formula 1 / Breaking news

'Pushy' Alonso a big help to Alpine F1 team, says Brivio

Three-time Le Mans winner Fassler retires from racing
Le Mans / Breaking news

Three-time Le Mans winner Fassler retires from racing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
1h
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
20h
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle Prime

Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle

For the past four seasons Red Bull has come on strong in the final races – but only after starting from a low bar. This year, team principal Christian Horner tells Ben Anderson, it’s ready to come tearing out of the blocks…

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021

Trending Today

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

Latest news

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.